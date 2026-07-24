George Kittle Reveals What It Was Like at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

George Kittle is sharing his experience at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s widely publicized nuptials on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

How George Kittle’s Parents Landed an Invitation

Play

Kittle kept his remarks simple on the “Unbuttoned” podcast, saying, “The entire thing was fantastic. I had so much fun.”

The San Francisco 49ers tight end also shared some wardrobe changes and made the wedding a family event by inviting his parents and wife, Claire. His parents were invited to the event after the bride met them at an event co-founded by Kittle and Kelce, Tight End University.

He mentioned that Travis likes his father, Bruce, a lot, and the moms were invited because of the meeting at Tight End University.

The 49ers tight end also shared some photos from the wedding on Instagram, along with a message of congratulations to the happy couple. The photos also included shots of Kittle’s family.

Kittle notoriously revealed the wedding was “this close” during a concert presented by “Sports Illustrated” in Nashville. However, his wife, Claire, said they were still unsure of the wedding location just two weeks before the ceremony.

He also said that Travis laughed at him when he asked, and he was “half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere.”

Kittle also said he knew it was going to be amazing at the time, and, according to all the details that have been revealed about the nuptials, the wedding did not disappoint.

Claire Kittle’s Dress Malfunction Was Fixed Just in Time

His wife also revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunction before the wedding, and the zipper on her dress was causing an issue. Fortunately, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk was able to fix it just in time by cutting the lining of her dress. Juszczyk’s husband also plays in the NFL.

Claire detailed the scary experience in Instagram Stories, but everything worked out perfectly in the end, and she looked stunning at the event.

George Kittle Shares His Best Wedding Advice

George and Claire have been married since 2019, and the NFL player also gave his friends some advice before they wed.

“I tell all of my friends, guys who are getting married, that the best thing you can do on your wedding day is make sure that your wife has the best day of her life,” Kittle said in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

“Because she’ll remember it forever, and if you go bail and hang out with the boys for an hour and a half, she’ll remember that. And it’s not worth it. You can hang out with them next week on the golf course. I did not do that. That’s why I tell everybody, don’t do it.”

His wife also shared some advice: “It’s all about you on that day — husband and wife,” she said. “No one else matters. Do whatever you want and soak it in.”