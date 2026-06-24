Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Guest Reveals Couple’s One Strict Rule

One of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guests has spilled the beans about at least one rule the two have put in place for anyone attending their upcoming nuptials.

The singer and Kansas City Chiefs star are expected to tie the knot at some point this summer, though where and when remains up for debate.

As the press and fans try to uncover any new details about the high-profile duo’s ceremony, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle spilled a little tea during a recent red carpet appearance.

Wedding Rule Revealed

While attending the Tight Ends & Friends Concert, presented by Sports Illustrated and Reese’s, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, June 23, Kittle was asked by EXTRA what he got the pair as a wedding gift. Kittle co-founded Tight End University with Kelce and Greg Olsen as a way for tight ends to meet and network with current players and legends, as well as complete a 3-day program of drills.

“They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle revealed. “But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins. So I might get him an old coin. Sounds expensive, too.”

After another reporter asked him if he had a “Wedding wish” for the couple, he told them to “just have so much fun with all of your friends.”

Kittle also indicated he knew the wedding was coming up, and he expressed gratitude that Swift was able to make a surprise appearance at their event. During the concert, Swift hopped on stage with headliner Lainey Wilson to sing Taylor’s 2008 breakout hit “Love Story.” According to E! News, Swift flashed her engagement ring to the crowd while singing, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring.”

“She’s just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding,” he told PEOPLE. “So we’re just so thankful that they’re here.”

Additional Wedding Details Revealed

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, meanwhile, Kittle confirmed he’ll be wearing a blue suit to the ceremony.

“I have no idea,” he added when he and wife Claire Kittle were asked about one rumor suggesting the nuptials will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “I actually asked Travis last night, he laughed at me.”

“I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway, and they put us on a plane somewhere,” Kittle then joked, before adding, “I don’t have expectations, I know it’s going to be amazing.”

The additional details from Kittle come after Swift and Kelce appeared to be participating in separate pre-wedding activities over the past weekend.

According to TMZ, Taylor was rumored to be throwing a bachelorette party with her friends at her Watch Hill, Rhode Island home. Travis, meanwhile, had a boy’s night out in Los Angeles with his brother Jason.

The outlet also reports that the wedding is set to happen on July 3, with sources saying the actual ceremony is expected to be “a far more intimate affair” than a big, Madison Square Garden celebration.