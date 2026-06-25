‘American Idol’ Judge Lionel Richie Ends Concert Early After Onstage Health Scare

“American Idol” judge Lionel Richie was forced to stop his concert early after falling ill on stage.

The 77-year-old Grammy winner was performing at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday as he kicked off his joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Videos circulating on social media showed Richie sitting down on the stage several times while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

He reportedly told the audience that he wasn’t feeling well. “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” Richie said on stage.

‘American Idol’ Judge Lionel Richie Suffers Health Scare on Stage

Richie managed to continue performing “Three Times a Lady” from his piano, but called an unusual intermission.

His band remained on stage for another 15 minutes before exiting. After forty minutes, saxophonist Dino Soldo emerged and announced that Richie won’t be able to resume his performance.

“Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well,” Soldo said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

Fans who attended the concert noted that Richie appeared to signal throughout the show that he wasn’t feeling well. Even so, he continued singing during the seated portion of the song, opting to perform live instead of relying on a guide vocal.

Richie’s team has yet to address his unexpected exit from the stage.

Fans Send Well Wishes to Lionel Richie

Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes for Richie after the onstage health scare.

One fan wrote, “Hope you’re okay after the break!! What we heard was amazing! Best of luck to future tour dates.”

Another commented, “I hope you feel better! We’re all praying for you! Thank you for the spectacular night, even tho it ended shortly.”

Someone added, “Really hoping you are ok, glad we could see you. You put on a great show tonight, while you could. Feel better soon.”

Another chimed in, “Tonight was still epic!!! Thank you for everything, Richie!! We still got a full show’s worth. You’re a legend.”

A concerned fan shared, “Amazing show, don’t push yourself, please get better,” while another shared, “Not the kind of encore anyone wants. Hope he recovers quickly and comes back stronger.”

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire announced their joint North American tour earlier this year, with the 26-date run kicking off in Minnesota.

On Tuesday night, Richie took to his Instagram Stories to thank everyone who helped make the tour possible.

“Thank you to everyone in my band and crew for all the hard work, dedication, and long hours getting us ready for this tour,” the singer wrote. “It takes an incredible team behind the scenes to make it all happen, and I’m grateful for each and every one of you.”

Ahead of his Minnesota show, Richie’s team surprised him with cakes for his 77th birthday.

“A perfect way to start the tour!!,” he captioned his post. “Feeling grateful!! See you tonight, Saint Paul, MN.”