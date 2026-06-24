VIDEO: Dolly Parton Makes Spirited Speech in 1st Public Appearance Since Cancelling Vegas Shows Over Health Concerns

Dolly Parton thrilled her fans by taking the stage for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of her new roadside destination, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop. The event marks Dolly’s first public appearance since 80-year-old superstar cancelled her six-show Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

Although she used her assistants for balance a few times, the A-lister, who served as celebrity mentor on “American Idol” back in 2008, looked plenty capable of standing and walking on her own.

The “Jolene” singer looked vibrant in a satin peach blouse which she wore underneath a dark denim vest. She finished the look with a matching denim fringe skirt. Dolly stood onstage and gleefully counted to three before cutting the ribbon with a giant pair of bedazzled scissors. She was flanked by two men who assisted her in walking off the stage after a shower of butterfly-shaped confetti fell from the sky.

Just a few hours before the event, Dolly announced on her Instagram Stories that she would be appearing. She shared the news by reposting a post from the official account for travel stop that read, “Dolly will be joining us for the official ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 PM! Come celebrate the grand opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop.

Dolly Parton Speaks at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop Grand Opening

The “I Will Always Love You” singer took the mic at one point to speak about why she decided to open the stop, which includes food, shopping options, and a gas station. She told the crowd, “I’m sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop.” She then made a joking reference to the popular gas station chain Buc-ee’s, saying, “Well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers. I had to throw my squirrely little self in there.”

After stepping onstage holding the arm of an aid, she asked, “How’s everybody doing today in that hot boiling sun? I wanted to welcome all of you and say thank you for coming. We’re very excited about our truck stop. Our Tennessean Travel Stop.”

Dolly then shouted out Gregory H. Sachs, the owner of the Tennessean Travel Stop brand whom she says invited her to go into business together. She says she told him his offer was “a great idea, because I’ve spent my whole life traveling.”

Despite the earlier reference to Buc-ee’s, Dolly said she doesn’t expect her store will have to “compete with anybody,” and assured the crowd her travel stop will have “everything that you want or need.”

Where Is Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop Located?

Dolly Parton’s new travel stop is located at 3686 Pulaski Highway in Cornersville, Tennessee, off Interstate 65 at Exit 22. It is approximately an hour south of Nashville, making it a great attraction for visitors heading to Music City.

Dolly Parton Canceled Her Las Vegas Residency in May, Citing Health Concerns

On May 4, 2026, Dolly personally addressed her fans in an Instagram clip explaining why she had to cancel her six-show Las Vegas residency which was scheduled to run from September 17-26. The show was originally set for December 2025, but had to be rescheduled before ultimately being completely called off.

Dolly listed kidney stones as one of the ailments preventing her from performing, and also shared that her immune system and digestive system “got all out of whack” over the past three years.

She promised, “I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day.”

There’s no word yet on whether she will schedule new tour dates in the future.