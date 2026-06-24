Ella Langley Is ‘Unrecognizable’ In Photos from Before She Was Famous

When you hear Ella Langley‘s name, her popular country music is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You might also think about her glamorous picture-perfect appearance and eye-catching fashion choices.

That’s why it might surprise you to see photos of the star from before she was famous.

Frankly, older images of the singer have sparked a buzz among fans who say that she looks totally different after undergoing a fame-based transformation.

See Elle Langley Before She Was Super-Famous

Getty Ella Langley

Langley can certainly celebrate the fact that “[s]he’s the biggest female artist of the year so far, with her hit Choosin’ Texas spending a whopping 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100,” according to the Daily Mail. Beyond that, along with the fact that Ella is enjoying a growing celebrity status, she’s also taken her look to a new level.

In fact, she “didn’t always look like the country superstar that she is today, with the 27-year-old sporting an entirely different look before she skyrocketed to fame,” the Mail tells fans. “In throwback photos, the Alabama-born beauty looks completely unrecognizable without her signature brown bangs covering her forehead.”

Honestly, she’s just as lovely, but it’s easy to see how she’s changed now that she’s a rising star.

“Judging by photos of the songstress over the years, Langley seems to have undergone a total makeover shortly before the release of her breakthrough sophomore album Dandelion,” the Mail notes.

The difference has even sparked comments on social media, with one person writing (via the Mail), “This looks nothing like her!”

“‘This is unreal,” wrote another fan. “I’m wondering if the difference is just age or what?”

Although there’s no doubt that the star is embracing a refined, more mature vibe, the change in her appearance is definitely due to more than just getting older. It has a lot to do with her entire aesthetic transformation.

See Ella Langley’s Now-Signature Country Star-Worthy Style

Getty Ella Langley

“It’s unclear who is behind Langley’s bombshell transformation, but the crooner has been working with professional stylist Stefani Colvin for the past few years,” the Mail points out. “Since switching up her look, Langley has become known for her signature bangs, plump pout, and ’70s-inspired country ‘n western wardrobe.”

InStyle describes her go-to vibe as “a retro, western symphony of bell sleeves, fringe, and turquoise accessories, like a southern Stevie Nicks.”

As for the star, she told InStyle that she feels like her look can be summed up by three words: “Western, bohemian, and edgy.”

When asked by InStyle about her “main considerations and sources of inspiration when planning onstage looks,” Langley explained, “A lot of my inspiration when planning onstage looks with my stylist, Stef Colvin, starts with us referencing the greats — from Stevie Nicks to Cher — and seeing what they wore and how iconic it became.”

“They built such strong brands through their onstage style, and that’s really inspiring to me,” she added.

“Then we take into consideration what works functionally for me. I need to be comfortable and able to move and dance on stage,” the performer continued. “From there, we get into the stylistic design — maybe a little bell sleeve, embellishments, fringe, or animal print.”

“We constantly switch it up with different colors while still staying within a vibe that feels true to me,” she added. “We’re constantly evolving the looks while sticking to what we know works. There’s honestly a checklist of so many details we consider for every stage look.”

Just take a glimpse at some of her fabulous, fine-tuned looks: