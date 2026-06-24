Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet: ‘Nothing Fits’

Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump was ready for its close-up, as the “The Big Bang Theory” actress and the “Guiding Light” veteran stepped on her first red carpet since announcing her second pregnancy.

The 40-year-old beauty was spotted at the premiere of HBO’s “Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness” on June 23, proudly showing off her growing belly as she posed for photos at the event.

The actress is currently expecting her second child, a girl, with fiancé Tom Pelphrey. The two already share a 3-year-old daughter, Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco’s Wardrobe Struggle

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While Cuoco was glowing and gorgeous at the event, sporting a black maxi dress and matching heels, she explained she had some difficulty picking out what to wear.

Taking to Instagram to show off her look, Cuoco wrote, “Took the bump out for the #lifelarryandthepursuitofunhappiness premier last night!”

“What a dream to be part of the #larrydavid world. Thanks for having me come play once again. This show is so funny I almost gave birth from laughing so hard 😂” she continued, before thanking her glam team and adding, “wearing my own clothes cause nothing fits lol.”

Inside Kaley & Tom’s Pregnancy Reveal

Cuoco and the “Ozark” star announced they were expecting their second child together back on June 10.

“💖 completing our little family , what a dream come true ! 💖” Cuoco captioned her post. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways , but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life 🎀 and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!🤦🏼‍♀️😆”

The photos included Cuoco, Pelphrey, and Matilda eating from a gender reveal cake, one with a pink on the inside. Other pictures included Cuoco showing off her baby bump, as well as her sonogram.

Pelphrey shared his own post to social media, including many of the same pictures.

“Deep gratitude and joy- so much respect and admiration for @kaleycuoco on this journey of ups and downs. 🙌🙌🙌,” he wrote, adding, “(Doc gave her a little prod for the pic and this was her immediate response…. definitely my child 🤣)”

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating back in 2022 after being set up by their mutual manager. They they welcomed daughter Matilda together in March 2023, before Kaley announced their engagement in August 2024.

In September 2024, Cuoco told PEOPLE that the two “haven’t started planning anything yet” when it comes to their wedding, adding that “maybe another kid will have to come first.”

“We’re gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan,” she continued. “I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot.”

Of daughter Matilda, she told the outlet, “She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad. She’s kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes, monster trucks, and helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing.”



