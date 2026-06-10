Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Expecting Baby No. 2, Reveal Gender

Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey are preparing to grow their family once again.

The “The Big Bang Theory” actress and the “Guiding Light” veteran announced on Wednesday, June 10 that she and are expecting their second child together.

The exciting news comes as the couple continues raising their daughter, Matilda, who is set to become a big sister.

Cuoco shared the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, posting a collection of family photos that documented the special moment.

“Completing our little family, what a dream come true!” she wrote. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!!”

The Couple Is Set to Welcome Another Daughter

The post confirmed that the couple is expecting another daughter.

Along with the announcement, Cuoco shared several snapshots from a gender reveal celebration.

One image showed the actress, Pelphrey and Matilda biting into a cake that revealed the baby’s sex.

Other photos featured Cuoco proudly showing off her growing baby bump in mirror selfies.

The actress also included a 3D anatomy scan of the baby, which quickly became a favorite among fans.

“Yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!” Cuoco joked in the caption.

The humorous image prompted plenty of laughs online, with many followers commenting on the unborn baby’s apparent personality.

Cuoco also took a moment to celebrate Pelphrey’s role in their growing family, affectionately calling him a “girl dad for life.”

Pelphrey, who became engaged to the actress in 2024 after two years of dating, shared his own heartfelt reaction on social media.

“Deep gratitude and joy- so much respect and admiration for @kaleycuoco on this journey of ups and downs,” he wrote.

Like Cuoco, he couldn’t resist commenting on the now-viral anatomy scan image.

“Doc gave her a little prod for the pic and this was her immediate response…. definitely my child,” he joked.

Fans Expressed Their Happiness for the Growing Family

The announcement quickly sparked an outpouring of support from fans and friends.

“Ohhh man this is the best!!! Congrats you guys!!!” one person wrote.

“HUGE congrats!!!! So happy for you all!” another added.

Others expressed excitement for Matilda’s new role as an older sister.

“OMG Congratulations! Mathilda will be such a cute big sister,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Oh this is such wonderful news, Kaley! So happy for your growing family.”

Many simply offered congratulations and well wishes to the growing family.

“Congrats to your beautiful family,” one follower shared.

“Congratulations to your beautiful family!” another added.

The pregnancy marks another major milestone for Cuoco and Pelphrey, who have frequently shared glimpses of their family life with fans since welcoming Matilda.

While the actress noted that this pregnancy has been “a little windier” than the first, she made it clear that she and Pelphrey are embracing the journey with gratitude and excitement.

Back in September 2024, Cuoco told PEOPLE that she wasn’t in any rush to plan a wedding and that she wasn’t thinking about having another child before tying the knot.

She added as soon as she had her daughter, people were already asking about when she would have another one.

“The minute I had my baby, they’re like, ‘When’s your second one?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’ ”