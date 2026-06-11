Are Liesl And Josslyn Port Charles’ Best Oddball Pairing In Years? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Sometimes the most entertaining pairings on “General Hospital” are the ones nobody sees coming. While Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) come from completely different generations and have rarely shared significant screen time, their current captivity storyline beneath Wyndemere has unexpectedly made them one of Port Charles’ most talked-about duos.

After “GH” fans began praising the unlikely partnership online, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson weighed in on the debate, prompting viewers to share their thoughts on whether Liesl and Josslyn might be the soap’s best oddball pairing in years. Read on to see what fans are saying.

Liesl and Josslyn’s Unlikely Bond Began During the Wyndemere Captivity Storyline

As “General Hospital” fans know, Dr. Liesl Obrecht and Special Agent Josslyn Jacks are currently being held captive beneath Wyndemere by Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Cassius Faison (Ryan Paevey). While Josslyn had already uncovered that the man she knew as Nathan West was actually his long-lost twin brother, Cassius, Liesl only recently learned the devastating truth about what happened to her beloved son.

Cassius revealed that Nathan was killed in 2018 when his father, Cesar Faison, shot him. The shocking revelation led Liesl to share a secret of her own: she had known she was pregnant with twin boys, but her sister, Madeline Reeves, told her that one of the babies had been stillborn.

Cassius then revealed what really happened. According to him, Madeline secretly handed him over to Cesar Faison to raise, while keeping Nathan for herself. In exchange, Cesar agreed to stay out of Liesl’s life. The revelation explained decades of lies and deception and gave Liesl a son she never knew she had.

However, the emotional reunion quickly took a darker turn. Despite finally meeting his mother, Cassius made it clear that he has no intention of releasing either Liesl or Josslyn from captivity.

Now trapped beneath Wyndemere with their futures uncertain, Liesl and Josslyn have been forced to rely on one another. The unexpected partnership between the veteran doctor and the young WSB agent has become one of the soap’s most surprising dynamics, giving fans plenty to discuss online.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Loving the Unexpected Liesl and Josslyn Dynamic

The Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account, run by Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli), recently posed the question: “DREAM TEAM? Are Liesl And Josslyn GH’s Best Oddball Pairing In Years?”

Burton and Anderson weighed in first, writing, “Liesl is a brilliant, sharp-tongued woman with a complicated past filled with questionable choices, fierce loyalty, and an unapologetic attitude. Josslyn, on the other hand, is headstrong, impulsive, and still finding her footing as a young woman navigating the chaos of Port Charles. And yet… somehow, they’re television gold together.”

Many fans agreed with the hosts’ assessment. One viewer commented, “I agree they are gold together for sure. Love it,” while another added, “A possible friendship we didn’t know we needed!”

Others were excited to see where the storyline goes next. “Yes. I like them together! Should be interesting,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Yes, could be kinda cool.”

Several viewers are already rooting for the pair to find a way out of captivity. One fan predicted, “They both are going to bust out of that padded cell at Wyndemere. It might take 3 weeks in soap time, but I know Liesl and Joss will work together.”

Fans also appreciated seeing a softer side of both characters. “Yes, I like that Joss was kind to Liesl,” one viewer wrote. “I actually felt bad for Liesl, but I just want this storyline to be done and over with already.”

Another fan shared a similar sentiment, praising the partnership while offering their own predictions about what could happen next. “Love these two teaming up. Very sharp women,” the viewer commented before outlining their hopes for the storyline’s future.

Overall, the response was overwhelmingly positive, with many fans embracing the unlikely pairing. As one viewer simply put it, “This was a great scene. I hope Cassius comes around.”

Just How Many Children Does Cesar Faison Have?

While family histories are always subject to change in the soap world, Cesar Faison is currently believed to have four biological children. He shares three of them with Dr. Liesl Obrecht, including: Dr. Britt Westbourne, Nathan West, and Cassius Faison.

Each child was raised under very different circumstances. Britt was raised by Liesl, while Nathan was raised by Liesl’s sister, Madeline Reeves. As viewers recently learned, Madeline secretly gave Cassius to Cesar to raise, leading Liesl to believe one of her twin sons had been stillborn.

During his time in Port Charles, Nathan married Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). The couple was expecting their first child together when Nathan was killed in 2018 after being shot by Cesar. Several months later, Maxie gave birth to their son, James West (Gary James Fuller), who never had the chance to meet his father.

When Cassius arrived in Port Charles eight years later, he assumed Nathan’s identity and stepped into James’ life as his father. At the moment, neither Maxie nor James knows that the man they believe to be Nathan is actually Cassius.

In addition to his children with Liesl, Cesar also fathered Peter August with Alex Devane, the evil twin sister of Anna Devane. Following Nathan’s death, Peter grew close to Nathan’s widow and eventually welcomed a daughter, Bailey Lou Jones, with Maxie.

Although Peter initially presented himself as a hero, he ultimately embraced his villainous side and became one of Port Charles’ most dangerous threats. He is currently presumed dead after being struck with a tire iron by Maxie’s mother, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner).

That leaves the Faison family tree in an unusual place. Of Cesar’s four known children, Nathan and Peter are presumed dead, while Britt and Cassius are currently believed to be alive. As any longtime soap fan knows, however, “dead” rarely means dead forever in Port Charles.

With Liesl and Josslyn continuing to share scenes beneath Wyndemere, fans are discovering that one of the show’s most unexpected pairings may also be the perfect way to revisit the tangled legacy of the Faison family.