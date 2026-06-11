See Hunter King’s Wedding in Tuscany After Eloping in ‘Medieval Times-Themed Ceremony’

Hunter King and Chris Copier continue to charm fans with their adorable relationship. For instance, along with the fact that “[t]he couple met on a film set in 2022,” they then “eloped on Valentine’s Day this year in a Medieval Times-themed ceremony,” The Knot explained.

Now, the pair have said “I do” again during an absolutely dreamy wedding in Tuscany, which looks like it was straight out of an idyllic Hallmark movie.

Hunter and Chris’ Italian Wedding Was ‘Magical’

“Set against the stunning backdrop of Tuscany, actress Hunter King and filmmaker Chris Copier celebrated their June wedding with an intimate Italian gathering of family and friends (including sister Joey King), thoughtful personal touches, and unforgettable style,” The Knot told the actress’ fans.

When it comes to that style, The Knot mentions the fact that “Hunter walked down the aisle in a Sarah Seven wedding gown paired with Betsey Johnson bridal shoes. 🤍”

The Knot also shared photos from the stunning ceremony, which showed the couple walking toward their guests and posing in a vineyard, as well as Hunter showing off her gorgeous gown and bouquet. We also get to see the picture-perfect table setting, the husband and wife’s rings, as well as plenty of other dreamy details.

Opening up about the unforgettable occasion, Hunter told The Knot, “Standing there during the ceremony, I looked over at my best friend officiating and couldn’t help but laugh through tears.”

“I looked out at the faces of our friends and family, who had journeyed all the way to Italy to share in this moment, and then across at the love of my life,” she continued. “The overwhelming gratitude, joy, and love I felt in that instant is impossible to put into words. It was the most magical moment I have ever experienced.”

Before the big day, Hunter had also been posting glimpses from the trip to Tuscany, and wow! Check them out below:

Hunter and Chris’ Elopement Was Just as Memorable

As we mentioned above, Hunter and Chris first tied the knot when they eloped on Valentine’s Day. And, yes, it was all about the Medieval Times-like vibe.

“The Young and the Restless star and Emmy winner, 32, wed filmmaker Chris Copier in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day — followed by a celebration at Medieval Times,” People reported at the time.

“For the event, King and Copier wore medieval-inspired looks, with King in a light blue lace dress with a V-neckline trimmed in white lace,” People noted. “Her long blonde hair was styled half-up, half-down. She opted for flowers in her hair rather than a traditional veil. Meanwhile, Copier donned an oversized, distressed brown leather coat, layered atop a brown tunic and a gray-brown kilt. He also had a head accessory, and wrapped a brown scarf around his head, leaving his long hair flowing underneath.”

Getting in on the fun, People pointed out that “[b]oth King and Copier’s families dressed in keeping with the theme, with everyone donning their best medieval garb.”

The ceremony was “followed by lunch at Broken Compass tiki bar,” People added, and then, as you might have predicted, the group “took a party bus to Medieval Times.”