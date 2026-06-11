Tia Mowry Shares Makeup-Free Selfies With Inspiring Message to Fans About ‘Embracing’ Every Part of Themselves

Tia Mowry is embracing her natural beauty.

The Hallmark alum, who starred in the 2018 film “A Gingerbread Romance,” shared a series of makeup-free selfies on social media while reflecting on feeling the most beautiful when she is “simply being” herself. She noted that while she enjoys the glamorous times in her life, over the years, she has come to realize the true meaning of the word “beauty.” In her post, Mowry also encouraged fans to appreciate the real, unfiltered moments and to show up as their true selves.

Mowry Shares With Fans When She Feels the Most Beautiful

“While I love a good glam moment, I feel most beautiful when I’m simply being me,” wrote Mowry in the caption of her June 10 Instagram post. “No makeup. No filters. Just me.”

She continued, “The older I get, the more I realize beauty isn’t about perfection, it’s about confidence, authenticity, and embracing every part of your journey.”

“Sharing a few makeup-free moments because real is beautiful too. ❤️✨” Mowry concluded.

Fans flooded the comment section to share their outpouring of love for the actress and her beauty, inside and out.

“Get it, Tee! Your skin is flawless, you’re a natural beauty! 👑🤎💫”

“Period❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ You are beautiful always. Inside and out ✨”

“Even with the glam we know u real 😍”

“And we love you for just being you!!!!”

Looking Back at Mowry’s Starring Role in ‘A Gingerbread Romance’

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Mowry’s “A Gingerbread Romance” premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 16, 2018 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. Mowry, who made her Hallmark debut with the holiday film, stars opposite Duane Henry, which also marked his debut with the network.

“With Christmas just weeks away, the architecture firm Taylor works for enters her in a contest in which the teams will design and build life sized gingerbread houses. After the contest, Taylor will likely be getting a promotion to a position in another city. The firm teams her up with Annabelle, a renowned French pastry chef with whom Taylor instantly locks horns. When Annabelle backs out, Taylor stumbles into a local bakery and meets Adam, a baker and single dad. In an act of desperation, Taylor convinces Adam to partner with her for the contest, arguing that winning would give the bakery and his designs much needed exposure. For years Taylor has been resistant to call anywhere “home” for fear it will only be temporary. But the time she spends with Adam and his daughter Brook in their cozy home, decorating for Christmas, and exploring Philadelphia at Christmas, fills her with a longing for a place to call home,” per the film’s synopsis on Hallmark Mystery.

Mowry’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, is also a Hallmark alum who has been in several major projects for the network over the years. She is beloved for her role as Gethsemane Brown in the “Haunted Harmony Mysteries Series” and for starring in holiday films like “The Santa Stakeout” and “Inventing the Christmas Prince.”