Jonathan Bennett Reveals What He’s Most ‘Grateful’ For This Year

Jonathan Bennett is celebrating another trip around the sun with a message of gratitude.

The Hallmark favorite, beloved for starring in the network’s first LGBTQ+-led holiday film, “The Holiday Sitter,” and hosting the hit reality competition series, “Finding Mr. Christmas,” marked his birthday with a playful post on social media that included a nod to his signature sense of humor before reflecting on what matters most to him this year. As the actor turned another year older, he expressed gratitude for his family, his health, and the life that he’s built.

Bennett Receives Birthday Love From His Fellow Hallmark Stars

“Heel yeah it’s my birthday. Another year older, another inch higher,” joked Bennett in the caption of his June 10 Instagram post, referring to the high-heel shaped dessert sitting in front of him in the first photo.

He continued, “This year, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for my life that I’ve built, my husband and my son, my health, my beautiful jobs I get to have, and for the people in my life that make it all worth it. I’d love if you’d give me 3 things you’re grateful for today to help me celebrate.”

Alongside fans, fellow Hallmark stars joined in on wishing Bennett a happy birthday in the comment section:

Heather Hemmens responded to Bennett’s caption with a list of her own, writing, “You 2. Jaymes 3. You & Jaymes.” Nikki DeLoach seconded Hemmens response by adding, “same list. Love you so much friend!! Grateful for you always.”

“The man who doesn’t age!! Happy birthday ya stunner. We love you!” wrote Hunter King.

Taylor Cole added, “Happy birthday beautiful 🤗”

Hallmark alum and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Danica McKellar commented, “Happy birthday!!!! 🎉❤️”

“Happy birthday!!!! 👏👏👏👏” wrote Crystal Lowe.

Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan commented, “My birthday prince 😍”

Bennett Made an Exciting Career Move This Year By Returning to His Roots

Bennett joined the longrunning ABC soap opera, “General Hospital,” as Detective Joe Fitzpatrick. “General Hospital,” which premiered in April 1963, has been running for over 63 years now and is the longest-running American soap opera still in production. Bennett made his on-screen debut on May 18, diving right into the Port Charles drama with a mandate to arrest one of the show’s main characters.

“There’s a new guy in town…” wrote Bennett in the caption of his April 16 Instagram post, teasing his “GH” character.

While many fans know the actor from hit movies like “Mean Girls,” Bennett actually got his Hollywood start in soap operas. At only age 19, he landed his first major television role as J.R. Chandler on ABC’s “All My Children,” which he starred in from 2001 to 2002.

“I started my career on soaps, and when the opportunity to go and play a really fun character on ‘General Hospital’ came up, it felt like a no-brainer,” Bennett said in an exclusive with PEOPLE. “I learned how to act on daytime television when I was 19 years old. Now I’m coming back, but I have a few more tools in my tool belt, so this should be fun!”