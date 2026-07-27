Kim Kardashian, 45, Brings Back Her Bold Underwear-as-Outerwear Era

Kim Kardashian is revisiting one of her boldest fashion trends. The reality star stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a daring sheer dress with a plunging bodysuit underneath. The revealing look follows another celebrity fashion moment that recently saw Heidi Klum embrace a barely-there beach ensemble. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kim’s outfit immediately recalled one of her most memorable lingerie-inspired looks from years ago, proving that her signature style era is far from over.

Kim Kardashian Revisits a Signature Fashion Moment

According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian attended the UpDate pop-up on Melrose Avenue on Saturday evening in a dramatic black midi dress. The outfit featured a low-cut bodysuit paired with a sheer skirt decorated with silver accessories and lace-up details running along the sides.

Kim Kardashian completed the look with lace-up sandal heels that stretched almost to her knees. She wore her jet-black hair in a sleek, straight style and finished the ensemble with her signature cat-eye makeup, fluttering lashes and a nude lip.

Kim Kardashian was joined by French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The pair were photographed walking together before and after the event while wearing coordinated black outfits.

Kim Kardashian Brings Back an Iconic Trend

The outfit closely resembled one of Kim Kardashian’s most talked-about fashion moments. In a 2020 feature, People described her as a pioneer of the “underwear as outerwear” movement. The publication said she wore pieces that many people “save for the bedroom” and confidently styled them for everyday outings.

That earlier look featured a curve-hugging black bodysuit with the illusion of sheer fabric. The latest outfit follows the same fashion formula. Both designs highlight a plunging neckline, body-conscious tailoring and sheer panels that create the illusion of exposed skin.

In the 2020 interview, designer Norisol Ferrari explained that the famous look was carefully engineered. “She is not wearing a bodysuit,” Ferrari said. “It is only one slip.” She added that Kim Kardashian wore “nothing but a thong,” creating the striking illusion that made the outfit go viral.

Ferrari also praised the fit, saying, “It fit her exactly” as she had imagined while designing the garment.

A Style That Still Turns Heads

According to People, Ferrari believed the lingerie-inspired aesthetic was more than a passing trend. She said it came down to confidence and argued that the Kardashians helped normalize illusion dressing outside of formal events.

That influence is still clear today. Kim Kardashian has continued to embrace sheer fabrics, body-hugging silhouettes and daring cuts throughout the years. Her latest appearance shows that the look remains a defining part of her fashion identity.

The Daily Mail also reported that the outing comes shortly after Kim Kardashian enjoyed a family vacation in Idaho with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The couple were joined by her children during the getaway, marking another recent public milestone in their relationship.

While her personal life continues to attract attention, it was Kim Kardashian’s fashion that stole the spotlight this weekend. Her latest appearance also joins a wave of celebrity summer style moments, including Kylie Minogue’s recent vacation looks. By revisiting one of her most recognizable style signatures, she proved that the underwear-as-outerwear era is still very much part of her wardrobe.