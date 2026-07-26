Emma Roberts’ Gorgeous Wedding Dress Pics Leave Fans in Awe

Emma Roberts is giving fans a closer look at the breathtaking wedding dress she wore to marry Cody John, and the stunning photos have everyone talking.

The “American Horror Story” actress, 35, tied the knot with John, 36, on Saturday, July 25, during an intimate ceremony held at a private residence in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The couple exchanged vows surrounded by close family and friends, including Roberts’ aunt, Oscar winner Julia Roberts.

For her big day, Roberts wore a custom-designed Monique Lhuillier wedding gown that blended vintage-inspired details with modern versatility, according to Vogue.

All about the Stunning Dress

The designer recently shared footage from the actress’ final fitting, where Roberts got a preview of the gown’s unique transformation.

“You can remove this if you want to go strapless,” Lhuillier explained while adjusting the removable shawl. “This becomes a convertible version. There’s five looks in the dress.”

Roberts was clearly thrilled with the design.

“It’s so cool,” she said while seeing how the gown could change throughout the celebration.

The actress also predicted her groom would adore the final look, even if fashion wasn’t at the top of his priority list.

“He’s gonna love it, but he loves anything that I love,” Roberts said. “He wouldn’t care if I wore jeans, but he’s definitely going to die for this.”

Roberts worked closely with Lhuillier throughout the design process and said she had a specific vision in mind from the beginning.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted. I just knew that I wanted it to feel very vintage-inspired,” she explained. “I’m obsessed with antique books and treasure hunting, and I love collecting old ephemera, so I really wanted that to shine through in the dress.”

To achieve that timeless feel, Roberts even selected a unique fabric color.

“I kind of wanted to look like a ghost — a little antique ghost doll,” she shared.

Lhuillier ultimately crafted the gown in silk chiffon, creating what she described as an “ethereal, romantic and vintage-inspired” look.

“This gown took nine months to make, and I would say it took close to 1000 hours to complete,” the designer revealed before the ceremony. “The beauty of this dress is it keeps transforming throughout the night.”

Roberts Wore a Second Dress

Roberts wore the gown with its elegant shawl during the ceremony before removing it for the reception. Later in the evening, she changed into a vintage Monique Lhuillier dress for the afterparty, giving guests yet another bridal look.

After photos from the wedding and fitting were shared online, fans flooded the comments with praise for the actress and her bridal style.

“Wow so beautiful!” one person wrote.

“STUNNING,” another added.

Others congratulated the newlyweds, with one fan commenting, “Congratulations! So beautiful.”

Another admitted the emotional images brought tears, writing simply, “I’m crying.”

Roberts and John first sparked romance rumors four years ago and largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Their Idaho ceremony reflected that same low-key approach, focusing on close family and longtime friends rather than a lavish public event.

While the wedding itself remained intimate, Roberts’ unforgettable gown has quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity bridal looks of the year, with fans praising both its romantic vintage inspiration and its clever convertible design.