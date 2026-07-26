Everything You Need To Know About Emma Robert’s Husband, Cody John

Emma Roberts married Cody John on Saturday, July 25, in an outdoor ceremony at his family estate in Idaho.

The couple said “I do” at a private ceremony, per Vogue, who also unveiled photos of the actress’ Monique Lhuillier wedding dress.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2024 after going public with their romance in 2022. They have kept their relationship mostly private, with Cody rarely using social media.

So who is Cody John?

Cody John Is Also An Actor

Like Emma Roberts, Cody John is an actor, although he has fewer credits to his name.

His first role came in 2018, when he appeared in an episode of “Verified.” In 2021, John played Ethan in the biographical “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and a year later played Simon in CW’s “In The Dark”.

In 2022, he had a one-episode appearance in “The Rookie”, followed by a 2024 appearance in NCIS. He has numerous projects in production at the moment, including Vanessa Hudgens’ romance “Quiet Storm” and playing the lead in the romance thriller “Save Me.”

How Did Cody John Meet Emma Roberts?

Emma Roberts and Cody John met through a mutual friend, a source told Entertainment Tonight, and have been dating since the summer of 2022. They confirmed their romance the same year with a photo of them kissing and the caption “sweet sweet.”

“She’s been very content with Cody and they’re enjoying their relationship and time together,” the source told the outlet. “Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple.”

“Emma loves Cody’s personality,” a source later told E! “He’s really funny, and they have been having a good time together.”

He popped the question two years later, with Roberts sharing the happy news on Instagram in July 2024, showing off her engagement ring with the caption, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

The joke was in reference to Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, revealing her daughter was pregnant in 2020 before the “Scream Queens” star intended to share the news. Roberts shares a son, Rhodes, with her ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts sometimes shares photos with her partner, usually to celebrate birthdays, but the pair maintain a low-key romance.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” the “Wild Child” star told Cosmopolitan in 2019. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience.”