Social Media Star Who Shared Battle With Early Onset Alzheimer’s Has Passed Away at 49

Fans are mourning the loss of Rebecca Luna, a trailblazing social media star who received a devastating diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s, and then decided to share her journey via TikTok.

TMZ reports that Luna passed away via medically assisted suicide. She was just 49 years old.

The sad news was announced on TikTok on Saturday, July 25, in what was described as her “final post.”

“Rebecca passed away July 25th at approximately 1:15 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones,” the heartbreaking post read. “Thank you for your support and privacy.”

A Devastating Diagnosis

Luna, a single mother in Victoria, British Columbia, had launched a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the expenses related to ending her life.

“Hi, as a lot of you know I was diagnosed at age 48 with Young Onset Alzheimer’s. I’m 49 and I will be accessing MAID as my decline has come faster than I had hoped,” she wrote in the fundraising appeal.”

“I’ve been a single mama (proudly) all my life so my lovely followers suggested I do a go fund me for the end of life expenses so I don’t leave my loved ones behind with that responsibility on top of their own grief,” she wrote. “All blessings and well wishes are warmly appreciated and I love you all. I couldn’t have come this far without you.

She Was Embraced by Fans

Luna first revealed her diagnosis in an April 2025 TikTok post, revealing she’d been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers disease. The video went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and launching Luna into unexpected social media stardom — even if it was for a heartbreaking reason.

“I am coming out with my diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimers,” she said, noting that she was just 48 years old.

“It feels really weird and vulnerable to put myself out there right now like this,” Luna continued.

“But since I’ve been exploring this with my neurologist, I realize there’s not a lot of resources out there for young people facing this terrible disease,” she added.

“I’ve been able to connect with a few people, but it’s really been quite an isolating process and an isolating disease,” she shared.

A Famous Fan

After that, Luna continued to post videos on TikTok sharing her journey, ranging from news revealed by medical appointments and, ultimately, her decision to pursue MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) as the disease grew progressively severe as the months passed. ‘

As People reported, Luna’s presence online expanded significantly when Luna posted a video asking British singer Lily Allen if she’d pose for a photo with her while Luna attended one of her concerts. Allen made that wish come true.

“I told her that it was my bucket list to meet her,” Luna shared in a follow-up video. “It was the best experience.”

A Sad Goodbye

In the final video she posted before her passing, Luna updated her followers about the heartbreaking decision she’d come to.

“Prior to the dates changing for the last year and a half has been legally and medically not my choice,” she shared.

“But for the last two weeks I’ve been making the decision,” she said of the timeline she’d come to. “And it’s a hard decision to make, because I’m living in a body that doesn’t feel comfortable, safe, good, nothing. It feels terrible. And so the idea of waiting two weeks felt like too much.”