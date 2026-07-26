Jessica Biel Reveals the Sweet Thing She Wishes She Could Do With Her Sons Every Day

Jessica Biel is opening up about motherhood, and her latest comments show just how much she loves spending time with her two sons.

The actress, who shares sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, with husband Justin Timberlake, recently spoke with E! News during Comic-Con 2026, where she revealed the one thing she wishes she could do every single day.

Biel Opened Up About Her Two Kids

While promoting her upcoming projects, Biel was asked what—or who—she would love to shrink down and carry in her pocket.

Her answer came without hesitation.

“My kids!” she exclusively told E! News. “That would be great if they could just hang out right in a pocket, hanging with me all day long.”

Although her sons were her clear first choice, Biel admitted she also formed a close bond with the cast of her upcoming movie “Matchbox.”

She praised her co-stars, including John Cena, Sam Richardson and Arturo Castro, for making the experience such a positive one.

“We just had a good time and they’re so lovely and such team players,” she said. “And it was just a joy, honestly. It was like not a bad egg in the bunch.”

“Matchbox” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 9.

The Couple Are Private When It Comes to Their Family

While Biel tends to keep her family life relatively private, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into life at home with Timberlake and their children.

Earlier this summer, she celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband, praising the way he embraces parenthood.

“Happy Father’s Day to the dad who is always ALL in,” Biel wrote in a June 21 Instagram post. “The one who turns ordinary moments into adventures and bedtime into comedy hour. The dad who is not afraid of the tears, the tender, quiet times, or the hard conversations.”

She continued by sharing just how meaningful it is to watch Timberlake with their children.

“Watching you be a father is one of my favorite things,” she added. “Our boys are so lucky to call you Dad.”

Timberlake also marked Father’s Day with his own touching message about fatherhood.

“Every year this day rolls around and reminds me how lucky I am to be a father, watching my sons grow into who they are is life’s greatest gift,” he wrote alongside photos of Silas and Phineas. “Love you two more than you’ll ever know.”

Biel and Timberlake have long worked to keep their children out of the public eye, only sharing occasional photos that avoid showing their faces while offering small glimpses into family milestones and celebrations.

Over the years, both stars have spoken about balancing demanding careers with raising a family, often making it clear that their sons remain their top priority.

Biel’s latest comments offer another reminder that, despite her busy filming schedule and red carpet appearances, motherhood remains at the center of her life.

Whether she’s promoting a new film at Comic-Con or spending time at home, the actress says there’s nothing she’d rather have than Silas and Phineas by her side.

And if it were possible, she’d happily keep them close enough to carry around in her pocket all day long.