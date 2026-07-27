Jack Quaid Hilariously Apologizes For His ‘Hunger Games’ Character’s Actions

Today, Jack Quaid is best known for his roles in “The Boys,” “The Companion,” and “Novocaine.” But in 2012, he was just a background actor searching for his first big break.

The actor, son of A-listers Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, landed a highly coveted spot in the screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ young adult novel, “The Hunger Games.” He played Marvel, a tribute from District 1. While Marvel eventually met his demise at the end of Katniss Everdeen’s bow, his unforgivable actions are still discussed years later.

Fourteen years after “The Hunger Games” debuted in theaters, Jack Quaid is still apologizing to fans over the awful murder he committed on screen.

Jack Quaid Acknowledges His Character Killed Rue in ‘The Hunger Games’

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Jack Quaid at Comic-Con over the weekend. Of course, the actor had to address his character’s crimes in “The Hunger Games.”

“I’m so sorry. I know I say this every time I’m at Comic-Con, but I’m very sorry for killing Rue,” Quaid shares as the infamous clip from “The Hunger Games” plays.

“Yeah it was me,” “The Boys” star continues. “It’s a big point of contention. Yeah, I have a mustache now, but it’s still me. But I would say, you know, [Marvel] was part of a society that was very much pushing him to do the things that he did. Still doesn’t make it right. I would say he’s definitely more villain than hero, but I would say he’s brainwashed.”

In a follow-up video, Jack Quaid hopped on the current social media trend where people pretend to sit for their own Netflix documentaries.

“When they make a documentary about that time I killed Rue in ‘The Hunger Games,'” the initial text over the video reads.

“Before we get started, I just want you to know that I was born in District 1 and I was trained to kill adorable people,” Quaid says as his character, Marvel. “I have regrets. Many. All of them. All regrets. I’m dead, technically.”

In the comments, fans laughed over the trend. Many agreed that this was the perfect use of the Netflix documentary trend.

“It’s funny because I know he’s in the movie but every time I rewatch it I still get surprised 😭” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Acting all innocent at the beginning of ‘The Boys’ when this was your past!!!” another joked, referencing his character Hughie in the Amazon Prime series.

‘The Boys’ Star Looks Ahead to His Future on the Screen

“The Boys” concluded after its fifth and final season this year. While the show helped Jack Quaid become a household name, he knows how fortunate he is to be successful in such a difficult industry.

“I was just really enjoying how lucky I am to be working, period, because it’s a tough business, and I’m really happy to actually be doing the thing that I love doing. I’m so grateful for that,” he told Collider in April.

“But I feel, as you do this more and more, you gain some confidence. I don’t want to say I’m always at the peak of confidence. There’s still fear that comes in there, but I don’t think that ever fully goes away. Sometimes, it’s all about how you harness that and use that to your advantage,” Quaid added.