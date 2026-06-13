Jack Quaid Gushes Over Marrying Claudia Doumit, Reveals Wild Wedding Details

Jack Quaid is happily settling into married life — and he couldn’t stop smiling while sharing details about his wedding to fellow actor Claudia Doumit.

“The Boys” star made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, June 11, where he spoke publicly about his marriage for the first time since the couple tied the knot earlier this year.

Quad Gushed About His Wedding

Quaid, 34, immediately showed off his wedding band during the interview, flashing it proudly while celebrating the milestone.

“It happened! So happy about it,” he exclaimed before diving into memories from the special day.

The actor described the wedding as everything he had hoped for.

“It was amazing,” Quaid said. “It was really fun.”

The couple exchanged vows back in April in Australia, Doumit’s home country.

The actress, who is of Lebanese and Italian heritage, was born and raised there, making it the perfect location for the celebration.

The wedding also incorporated several traditions that reflected Doumit’s family background, including one memorable reception entrance that left many American guests scratching their heads.

“Half of her family’s Lebanese, and the thing they like to do in their weddings is… it was the beginning of the reception, we’re coming into the big tent, and we had a guy — I told none of the Americans this, they were very confused — I had a guy with a big drum, and then we came out, music played,” Quaid recalled.

The excitement only escalated from there.

“Claudia’s Lebanese relatives, all her relatives, they got up [and] lifted us up on their shoulders. It was amazing. The Americans were very confused, but very game,” he continued.

The actor admitted the energetic entrance may have worked a little too well.

“And if I had one note for my wedding, it’s that people got too amped, too fast,” he joked. “Because of the drums, it was like we were begging people to sit down and eat dinner.”

Guests were apparently ready to celebrate from the moment they arrived.

“I remember I had friends coming up to my table, being like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening, but I love you!’ It was great. It was really good.”

‘The Boys’ Cast Was in Attendance & a Mechanical Bull

The reception also included a special nod to Quaid’s longtime “The Boys” castmates.

Over the years, the cast developed a tradition they called “cake wars,” in which someone would be unexpectedly presented with a birthday cake while everyone loudly sang “Happy Birthday” — regardless of whether it was actually their birthday.

The tradition resurfaced during the wedding.

“And then at our wedding, me and Claudia are cutting the cake, ‘The Boys’ side of the table just starts singing ‘Happy Birthday’ at the top of their lungs,” Quaid said. “It’s amazing. So, yeah, very grateful for those people.”

One of the most unexpected highlights of the evening was a mechanical bull that quickly became a crowd favorite.

“It was great. So many people did it, I did it. I somehow didn’t split my pants. It was wonderful,” he said.

“If you want people’s energy to get out in a different way, mechanical bull for the wedding. I really recommend it.”

Quaid even revealed that one of his favorite photos from the night features Doumit embracing the unusual wedding attraction.

“I have an amazing shot of [Claudia], full wedding dress, on a mechanical bull. It was amazing.”

“To my knowledge, no one was hurt or injured,” he added. “Kind of there was this weird montage of everyone in my life on a mechanical bull. It was very surreal.”

Quaid and Doumit met while working on “The Boys.”

While he starred as Hughie Campbell throughout the series’ five-season run, Doumit joined the cast in season two as Victoria Neuman.

The pair were first linked romantically in 2022 before making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Oscars.