85-Year-Old TV Icon Joins OnlyFans, Wants To Connect with Fans in a ‘More Personal’ Way

Best known for portraying manipulative, ambitious and oh-so-glamorous vixen Abby Cunningham on “Knots Landing,” Donna Mills recently went viral when her cheeky comeback to a comment telling her to act her age became an online sensation,

Mills may have celebrated her 85th birthday in December, but, as the saying, she’s still got it.

That was certainly true when a photo she posted of herself on Instagram, decked out in a sexy crop top, went viral. Now, Mills is now ready to take it to the next level.

A ‘More Personal’ Connection

In a statement to People, Mills revealed that she’s just joined OnlyFans, and will launch herself on the spicy social media platform known for its plethora of adult content.

As Mills told the magazine, she believes that OnlyFans will allow her to enjoy “a more personal and direct connection” with her fanbase.

“The support and encouragement my fans have shown me over the years has meant the world to me,” Mills told People in her statement. “While social media has been a great way to keep in touch, I’m thrilled to be joining OnlyFans, where I can connect with people in a more personal, direct way.”

Staying True to Herself

According to Mills, OnlyFans offers the opporunity to share even more with her fans that she’s able to do on other forms of social media.

“I’ll be sharing pieces of my everyday life, behind-the-scenes moments, and having real conversations with the fans who’ve been with me through it all,” she explained. “For me, it’s just one more way to spend quality time with the people who’ve made my career possible, while always staying true to myself.”

She’s Always Been Ahead of the Curve

Mills’ manager — Andy Bachman, CEO of Creators INC — said that joining OnlyFans allows Mills to dig deeper than she ever has before in forging connections with fans.

“This isn’t about reinventing Donna — it’s about opening the door a little wider for the fans who’ve loved her personality, her style, and her world for decades,” Bachman said.

“Donna has never been afraid to try something new — she’s always been ahead of the curve. When she told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ I knew that summed up her spirit perfectly,” he added. “She’s coming to OnlyFans entirely on her own terms, building a space that’s genuine.”

An Epic Clapback

As People pointed out, Mills has carved out a niche for herself on social media over the past few years.

That was clear in an Instagram video she posted back in April, in which she reponded to a comment that read, “You wear too much makeup for your age.”

In her response, Mills — attired in a shiny black leather jacket — clapped back like the icon she is.

Admitting she “didn’t get the memo,” the video then flashes to her wearing an entirely different outfit, resembling Granny from “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

“Sorry, not sorry. I like the way I look,” she declared. “This is my style, and style doesn’t have an expiration date.”

Social Media Superstar

When the dust settled, Mills’ video had racked up more than a million views.

She returned to Instagram to reveal her reaction to becoming an octogenarian social media superstar.

“If you told me at 85 I’d be going viral on social media, I wouldn’t have believed you…but here we are,” she shrugged.

“I’ve spent a lifetime speaking up and speaking out, and I’ve always believed it lands best with a wink, not a jab,” she added. “I’m so glad this moment found its audience exactly as intended.”