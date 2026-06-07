‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills Looks Ageless in Crop Top at 85

“Knots Landing” Star Donna Mills, 85, brought the internet to a halt recently when she posted an Instagram reel wearing a crop top paired with a chic silver hairstyle, a bold step away from the blonde locks fans have known for decades.

Donna Mills Is Aging on Her Own Terms and Fans Cannot Get Enough

“This was supposed to be a joke…now I’m taking selfies! #silverhairdontcare #silverfox #hairplay,” the 1980s nighttime soap opera icon wrote in the caption.

Getty Donna Mills: Then & Now

Fans responded immediately, and the post spread well beyond her usual following. For Mills, it was just another Tuesday.

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She has been quietly building one of Hollywood’s most unexpected second acts, one Instagram post at a time.

Makeup tutorials tailored for mature skin, nostalgic throwbacks to decades past, and an open, unapologetic approach to getting older have earned her a new generation of admirers who cannot get enough.

‘I Said What I Said’: Donna Mills Fires Back at a Critic

Getty Actress Donna Mills poses backstage at the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003, in Hollywood, California.

Not everyone online has been supportive. After one commenter criticized her appearance, writing that she wore “too much makeup for your age,” Mills decided to respond in her own way.

Rather than engage in an argument, the actress created a playful video addressing the remark.

The clip opens with Mills in a black leather jacket and her signature blonde hairstyle, then cuts to a version of herself wearing glasses, gray hair, and a conservative high-neck blouse.

“I guess I didn’t get the memo,” she says in the video before turning back to the camera and asking, “Did you want me to look like this?” She then punctuates the moment with a confident, “I said what I said.”

The lighthearted response quickly resonated with viewers and soon gained widespread attention online.

Mills later reflected on the viral moment with the same humor and confidence that have long defined her public persona.

“If you told me at 85 I’d be going viral on social media, I wouldn’t have believed you…but here we are,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve spent a lifetime speaking up and speaking out, and I’ve always believed it lands best with a wink, not a jab. I’m so glad this moment found its audience exactly as intended.”

The response earned praise from fans, many of whom applauded Mills for embracing her age while refusing to let criticism dictate how she should look or live.

Hayley Mills Marked 85th birthday with a powerful message

Mills turned 85 in December and marked the occasion with a post that resonated far beyond her followers.

Standing radiant in front of the camera, she wrote: “Looking back…so many little moments that shaped me. Unexpected joys. Beautiful surprises. Lessons I didn’t know I needed. I’m still here. I’m still going. And I’m excited for everything ahead. Feeling grateful today.”

Long before going viral on social media, Mills had already secured her place in television history.

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She made her film debut opposite Clint Eastwood in “Play Misty for Me” before finding lasting fame as Abby Cunningham on “Knots Landing.”

The fan-favorite character became one of the defining figures of the “Dallas” spinoff, which ran from 1979 to 1993. Mills starred on the series until 1989 before going on to build a successful career in television movies and other projects.