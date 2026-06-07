Nicole Kidman Embraces Her Natural Curls in a Rare New Photo

Nicole Kidman is reminding fans why her natural curls remain one of her most beloved trademarks. The Oscar-winning actress recently shared a relaxed new photo on Instagram that quickly caught the attention of her longtime fans, not because of a glamorous red carpet appearance or a movie announcement, but because she proudly showed off the curly hairstyle that helped define some of her earliest years in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman’s Natural Curls Steal the Spotlight

Kidman posted the photo without much fanfare, standing against a rustic outdoor fence, dressed in jeans, sneakers, and a loose button-down shirt, her face lifted toward the sun with her eyes closed. “Weekend Vibes 💛,” she captioned it.

Natural curls have become increasingly rare for Kidman, who has worn a range of styles for roles and appearances over the years. One relaxed weekend snap was all it took to remind fans exactly what they had been missing.

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The comments filled up fast. “I love her natural hair. I saw her once in LA and she is even more breathtaking than photos. Same with Andee McDowell [sic],” one fan wrote.

Another kept it short and sweet: “Yes you’re the best beautiful queen ❤️.” A third simply added, “Always elegant 😍.”

The nostalgia was real, too.

Getty Nicole Kidman looking up while sitting on the floor in a scene from the film ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, 1999.

“Nicole, I’m gonna need you to bring back the 90’s natural hair PERMANENTLY because 🔥🔥,” another follower wrote.

Another went straight to the film vault: “THIS is Nicole, Ladies & Gents….gonna watch Dead Calm tonight! 🩷 Love your natural hair!” One more chimed in simply: “love her curly hair.”

The overwhelming response was simple: fans loved seeing Kidman’s natural curls back in the spotlight and wanted more.

A Mother’s Day Photo Sparked Similar Reactions

This is not the first time Kidman’s natural curls have generated attention this year.

Back in May, the actress shared a Mother’s Day throwback featuring herself alongside daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

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Fans immediately noticed the family’s similar curly hair textures, sparking another round of enthusiastic reactions online.

The post offered a rare glimpse into Kidman’s personal life and highlighted the close bond she shares with her daughters.

Nicole Kidman Reflects on Family and Moving Forward

Getty Nicole Kidman Keith Urban divorce

Nicole’s happy post comes as Kidman navigates one of the most personal chapters of her life. In September 2025, she filed for divorce from country star Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, as per TMZ.

The split was finalized in January 2026, with both waiving alimony and child support and citing irreconcilable differences, as reported by Page Six.

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Fox News reported in January that Kidman was named the primary parent to their two daughters, with Urban having parenting time every other weekend.

She has said very little about it publicly, and what she has shared has been measured.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she told Variety in March, two months after finalizing the divorce.

“What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Nashville remains home. “We have our life here,” she said. “I’m part of the city and community for 20 years. It’s my home.”