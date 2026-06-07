Best Looks on the 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

The 79th Annual Tony Awards returned to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7.

As expected, attendees stunned in their red carpet looks, treating viewers to the latest looks in the fashion industry.

Top Looks From the Red Carpet

Broadway’s biggest night of the year is upon us, and notable figures are using this as an opportunity to show off their prized outfits.

Among those with some of the most captivating looks were Hannah Cruz, Jeremy Pope, Whitney White, Danielle Brooks and Pink. In addition to these top looks, we’ve included a bunch of photos from the 2026 Tonys that focus on A-listers across the board.

Scroll to the bottom of the post for all of the A-lister pics.

Getty Hannah Cruz attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards

American actress and singer Hannah Cruz, 34, was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Her electrifying performance in ‘Chess,’ in which she played the role of Svetlana Sergievsky, received high praise from acclaimed critics.

On the carpet, Cruz showcased her blush-toned fishtail gown. With careful lacing below her corset-style top, Cruz made a memorable statement to represent her first Tony Awards nomination.

Getty Jeremy Pope attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards

Renowned actor and singer Jeremy Pope, 33, stamped his name into Tony history in 2019 after becoming the sixth actor to be nominated in two separate categories in the same year. He received nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Fast-forward to 2026, and although Pope is not a nominee this year, he arrived in support and once again stunned on the carpet. This year, he sported a black cape blazer over a gown-like bottom. His piece blended masculinity with a touch of a feminine edge, providing viewers with a bold, sleek look.

Getty Whitney White attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards

Whitney White, 40, is widely known for directing ‘Liberation,’ a play by Bess Wohl. Celebrating her work, she has been nominated for Best Director of a Play. She could become the first Black woman to win the highly touted award for directing.

While walking the red carpet, White turned heads with every step she took. Her elegant mermaid dress was perfectly paired with dramatic sleeves of a satin material. Supplementing the already breathtaking ensemble was White’s off-the-shoulder crossed top and jeweled bottom.

Getty Danielle Brooks attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards

In 2016, Danielle Brooks, 36, was nominated for her first Tony Award in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. Her nomination came after her remarkable work in ‘The Color Purple’ while portraying Sofia.

While attending the red carpet at the award ceremony this year, Brooks graced us with the beauty of simplistic fashion. Her look was far from the most dramatic, but her sparkling gown was more than enough to captivate viewers.

Pink Hosts 2026 Tony Awards

Getty Pink is hosting the 79th Annual Tony Awards

As a first-time host of the Tony Awards, Pink’s attire was one of the most anticipated, and she certainly delivered. With this serving as Broadway’s biggest night, the 46-year-old singer and songwriter has been under immense pressure, but as a Broadway fan herself, hosting this ceremony was rather fitting.

Her black and white feathered attachment balanced her chic strapless gown, adding a spark to her look. Pink is known for her daring fashion statements on stage, but her choice for today’s walk down the carpet captured an effortless yet exquisite expression of her personality.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Danny Burstein, Sarah Paulson and Laurie Metcalf attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Julianne Hough attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond attend the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Lea Michele and Kristin Chenoweth attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards Green Room Presented By Cunard at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Cunard)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Darren Criss and Adrien Brody attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards Green Room Presented By Cunard at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Cunard)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Mary Yeager and John Lithgow attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Bernadette Peters attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: P!NK attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Queen Latifah attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)