Aubrey Plaza Flaunts Baby Bump & Enjoys Red Carpet Debut With New Partner Christopher Abbott at the 2026 Tony Awards

In April, Aubrey Plaza announced that she and her partner, Christopher Abbott, were expecting their first child. On Sunday, June 7, the “Parks and Recreation” star attended the 2026 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. In photos, she looked gorgeous as she cradled her growing baby bump.

Aubrey Plaza & Christopher Abbott Attend the 2026 Tony Awards

Getty Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza attend the 2026 Tony Awards

Plaza looked lovely in a simple black gown with white pinstripe beaded detailing that hugged her figure and showed off her baby bump. She wore her hair long and wavy, keeping her makeup natural for a pretty yet refined finish. In photos, she also posed with Abbott, making the event a rare public appearance for them as a couple.

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Abbott opted for a classic black suit, white collared shirt, and black tie combination, a monochromatic look that complemented Plaza’s outfit choice.

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It is a big night for Abbott, who is nominated for his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” Plaza and their unborn child were there to show their support.

Aubrey Plaza & Chris Abbott’s Relationship History

Getty Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend “Danny And The Deep Blue Sea” opening in 2023

Plaza and Abbott have kept their relationship out of the public eye, but are excited to become parents. “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year; they feel very blessed,” a source told People of Plaza and Abbott’s feelings surrounding the pregnancy. The baby is due this fall.

Plaza and Abbott have known each other for several years, having appeared in the 2020 film “Black Bear” and in “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” in 2023. However, they did not start dating until “more than one year after Plaza’s estranged husband, Jeff Baena, died,” Us Weekly reports. Baena died in January 2025, and he and Plaza married in 2021.

Aubrey Plaza & Chris Abbott Share Excitement About Their Unborn Child

Getty Aubrey Plaza attends the 2026 Tony Awards

In April, Plaza spoke about her pregnancy. “Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” she said on the “SmartLess” podcast, Us Weekly reports. She continued, “Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s. Both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding. She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.”

Speaking about motherhood, Plaza shared that she was “excited.” She added, “I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”

In an appearance on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” on May 18, Abbott discussed his unborn child. “We all love Aubrey here and we’re so happy for the both of you,” Jenna Bush Hager said, to which Abbott replied, “Yes, that’s very nice. Thank you very much. It’s very exciting.”