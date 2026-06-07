Tony Awards 2026 Winners & Spoilers Revealed LIVE

Broadway’s biggest night has arrived, and the Tony Award winners will be taking the stage. The 2026 Tony Awards are honoring the best performances, productions, and creative achievements from the past theater season, with stars from Broadway and beyond gathering at Radio City Music Hall for the annual celebration. Who wins the Tony Awards tonight? Find ut all of the Tony Awards 2026 winners below in our Tony Awards spoilers.

A Night of Celebrating

The Tony Awards 2026 will be a big night of celebrations. Besides celebrating all of the nominees that take home the trophies, we will also be celebrating some anniversaries along the way. From “Chicago” to “The Book of Mormon,” it’s going to be a night of big names taking the stage to bring the gang back together and perform for the live TV audience.

This will be a fun night of performances, speeches, and just a celebration of everything we love about Broadway. Pink will be hosting the night, which is another reason to tune in! Who wins at the Tony Awards 2026 tonight? Find out below in our Live Winners recap!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE SHOW, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 7 Live Results – Tony Awards

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “TONY AWARDS” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

The Tony’s Have Started

8:10 p.m. – Talk about an amazing opening performance by Pink and many guests, including Neil Patrick Harris and Megan Thee Stallion. What an opening number. I am in love! Now to the winners:

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play

Will Harrison – “Punch”

Nathan Lane – “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

John Lithgow – “Giant” – WINNER

Daniel Radcliffe – “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong – “Oedipus”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play

Here are the nominees and the winner:

Betsy Aidem – “Liberation”

Marylouise Burke – “The Balusters”

Aya Cash – “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf – “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” – WINNER

June Squibb – “Marjorie Prime”

Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael Arden – “The Lost Boys”

Lear deBessonet – “Ragtime”

Christopher Gattelli – “Schmigadoon!”

Tim Jackson – “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch – “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” – WINNER

Best Direction Of A Play

The nominees and the winner is:

Nicholas Hytner – “Giant”

Robert Icke – “Oedipus”

Kenny Leon – “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello – “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” – WINNER

Whitney White – “Liberation”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical

Shoshana Bean – “The Lost Boys” – WINNER

Hannah Cruz – “Chess”

– “Chess” Rachel Dratch – “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

– “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” Ana Gasteyer – “Schmigadoon!”

– “Schmigadoon!” Nichelle Lewis – “Ragtime”

Best Play

The nominees and the winner is:

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation” – WINNER

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui – “The Lost Boys” – WINNER

André De Shields – “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

– “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Bryce Pinkham – “Chess”

– “Chess” Ben Levi Ross – “Ragtime”

– “Ragtime” Layton Williams – “Titaníque”

We now have a special performance from “Chicago” to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. Pink even joins in on the fun.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play

Rose Byrne – “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon – “Bug”

Susannah Flood – “Liberation”

Lesley Manville – “Oedipus” – WINNER

Kelli O’Hara – “Fallen Angels”

Best Revival of a Musical

The nominees and the winner is:

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

“Ragtime” – WINNER

“Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Featured Actor In A Play

Christopher Abbott – “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Danny Burstein – “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden – “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich – “Becky Shaw” – WINNER

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas – “The Balusters”

Best Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” – WINNER

“Becky Shaw”

“Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

“Oedipus”

Lead Actress In A Musical

Sara Chase – “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu – “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Caissie Levy – “Ragtime” – WINNER

Marla Mindelle – “Titaníque”

Christiani Pitts – “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical

Nicholas Christopher – “Chess”

Luke Evans – “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Joshua Henry – “Ragtime” – WINNER

Sam Tutty – “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brandon Uranowitz – “Ragtime”

Best Musical

“The Lost Boys”

“Schmigadoon!” – WINNER

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

That’s it for tonight! What do you think of the results tonight on the Tony Awards 2026?