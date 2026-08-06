Chip Gaines Is Trying to Pull Off a ‘Miracle’—and He’s Asking Fans for Help

Chip Gaines is hoping to pull off another back-to-school miracle—but he can’t do it alone.

The “Fixer Upper” star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 5, to kick off his annual #ClearTheList campaign, encouraging fans to help teachers stock their classrooms by purchasing items from their Amazon wish lists ahead of the new school year.

Clear the List

The former HGTV star is begging fans for help in clearing as many teachers’ lists of classroom essentials as possible.

“They’re shaping a generation.. we can help #clearthelist for their classrooms!!” Gaines shared via Instagram. “Every school year I try to jump in and clear as many teachers’ lists as possible. But this year, I’m wondering what kind of miracle we can pull off together. We love you teachers! Let’s go!! #ChipInForTeachers”

He added, “Teachers.. check out the link in bio to share your lists. Everybody else… take a look at the link in bio and clear what you can. Let’s show our teachers how grateful we are for all the love and support they show our kids all year long.”

Chip’s post is part of the annual #ClearTheList campaign, a yearly effort that encourages people to purchase classroom supplies directly from teachers’ online wish lists before the school year begins. Every summer, educators across the country share lists filled with essentials ranging from pencils and notebooks to books, cleaning supplies and classroom decor, hoping family, friends, and generous donors will help offset out-of-pocket costs.

As of publication, more than 2,500 lists had been submitted, with many already having been cleared.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise of the “Capital Gaines” author.

“Thank you for the support and a place to share our wishlists!” one follower wrote.

“Thank you so much for supporting us and our students!!” another commented.

“This is absolutely amazing!!! I love your family! 🤍🤍🤍” yet another added.

Back-to-School

The end of summer comes with a lot of emotions for parents sending their children off to school, and the Gaineses are no exception.

“Second year in college… saying goodbye doesn’t get easier. Lots of love to all the parents sending their kids off to school this season 🤍,” Joanna shared alongside a photo embracing her eldest son, Drake, in August 2024.

The following year, Chip an Joanna sent their eldest daughter, Ella, off to college.

“Ella, our second kiddo, she’s graduating this year, so we’re going through that again with another kid leaving the nest and trying to stay emotionally stable,” she told People in July 2025.

“I think there’s an emotional difference,” Joanna added of sending her daughter versus her son to college. “With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops and go get coffee — that’s our rhythm. I kind of feel like I’m losing a friend in my everyday life…It feels like what’s coming this summer will be a tidal wave of emotions, and I am not going to brace; I’m going to stand there and take it with him.”

Ella — a student at Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York — will be entering her second year in the fall. Drake will be a senior at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.