Jodie Turner-Smith and Ex Joshua Jackson Put Family First on Caribbean Vacation

Jodie Turner-Smith gave fans a glimpse of life after divorce when she reunited with ex Joshua Jackson for a family vacation with their daughter, Juno. The former couple spent time together on the Caribbean island of Nevis, showing that co-parenting remains their priority following the end of their marriage. The family-focused trip follows recent celebrity vacation moments, including Heidi Klum’s family St. Barts vacation.

According to Hello!, Turner-Smith shared an Instagram carousel from the trip, featuring scenic moments from the getaway as well as family photos. The actress – who appeared in Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” music video and worked directly with Swift on the project – was seen cuddling six-year-old Juno. Another image showed Joshua Jackson – who rose to fame in the 90s with hits like “Dawson’s Creek” and “The Mighty Ducks” – holding their daughter on his lap as they talked together. Alongside the post, Jodie Turner-Smith simply wrote, “Dreamy days at @fsnevis.”

A Family Vacation Together

As reported by Hello!, the “Sex Education” actress and her ex-husband traveled to Nevis with Juno, years after announcing their separation in October 2023. The pair finalized their divorce in 2025 and now share joint custody of their daughter.

Although the former couple are no longer together, the vacation highlighted their commitment to spending time as a family. Turner-Smith’s photos focused largely on Juno. Joshua Jackson’s appearance in the carousel gave fans a rare look at the family’s co-parenting dynamic.

Fans Praised Their Co-Parenting

The post quickly attracted attention, with many followers praising the way the former spouses continue to put their daughter first.

One person wrote, “You two seem to be co-parenting nicely,” before adding that it was “nice seeing that represented.” Another commented, “You two are smashing it,” while saying their daughter would benefit from their approach.

Others also applauded the former couple’s relationship as co-parents. One fan wrote that divorce “can definitely be cordial,” while another simply added, “You two are so good together.”

Jodie Turner-Smith Has Spoken About Putting Juno First

The family vacation also echoed comments Jodie Turner-Smith has previously made about raising her daughter after divorce.

According to Hello!, during an appearance on the “Joy 101” podcast, the actress – who starred in the 2016 horror film “The Neon Demon” – explained that both she and Jackson grew up with divorced parents. She said it had always been important to think about the language they would use when talking with Juno about their new family dynamic.

Turner-Smith said the goal was always “two homes filled with love.” She added that she and her former husband were still learning, but wanted to create a positive environment for their daughter.

Joshua Jackson has shared a similar outlook. As reported by Hello!, he said on the “Dinner’s On Me” podcast that he wanted to give Juno “the opposite experience” from his own childhood by staying actively involved in her life. He also said it was his job, together with his ex-wife, to “nurture” their daughter and give her the tools she needs.

Their Actions Match Their Words

The Nevis vacation wasn’t the first time Jodie Turner-Smith has shared how much she enjoys spending time with Juno. In a People interview published in February 2026, the actress recalled taking her daughter to the set of Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” music video after the singer insisted on meeting her. Turner-Smith later shared photos of the special moment on Instagram.

That interview also highlighted how much she enjoys watching Juno grow. Turner-Smith said her daughter was “so fun to hang out with” and that she looked forward to seeing her personality continue to develop.

Their latest family getaway appears to reflect the same approach. By coming together for a vacation centered on Juno, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson showed that, despite their divorce, their daughter remains at the heart of their decisions. Similar family-focused moments have also captured attention, including Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s family adventures.