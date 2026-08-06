Milania Giudice’s Dear Friend Victoria Zardoya’s Tragic Cause of Passing Confirmed

The official cause and manner of death for Victoria Zardoya, a close friend of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania Giudice, have been confirmed following a tragic accident that claimed the 20-year-old’s life last month.

According to Us Weekly, citing the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida, Zardoya’s autopsy was completed on August 3 after organ donation. Officials confirmed that her cause of death was craniocerebral trauma, a traumatic brain injury caused by an external force. Her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Zardoya passed away on July 26, two days after suffering critical injuries during a fall while visiting Egmont Key, an island off the coast of Tampa Bay, Florida.

Medical Examiner Releases Official Findings

The medical examiner’s findings provide the first official determination since Zardoya’s death.

Us Weekly reported that Zardoya sustained her injuries after falling while exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key with friends on July 24.

Close friend Victoria Silberbusch, who was present during the accident, previously shared a detailed account on Instagram at the request of Zardoya’s family. She said everyone at the scene immediately tried to help while others called 911 and launched flares to guide first responders to their location.

Silberbusch wrote that friends stayed by Zardoya’s side until emergency crews arrived, and Zardoya was later transported by boat before being airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Milania Giudice and Her Family Continue to Mourn

Zardoya’s passing prompted an outpouring of grief from the Giudice family, who described her as someone who had become part of their lives.

Milania’s father, Joe Giudice, shared an emotional tribute shortly after her passing.

“There are no words for this kind of pain. Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Teresa also made a public statement about her daughter’s best friend.

“My sweet beautiful Victoria @_victoriazardoya this just doesn’t seem real,” Teresa wrote.

“You were like a daughter to me and an incredible built in best friend and sister to @milania.ggiudice. I watched the two of you grow up into such beautiful young women, and seeing you both follow your dreams at the University of Tampa warmed my heart because I always knew she had you by her side.”

Milania’s older sister Gia Giudice, and “Next Gen NYC” star, also honored Zardoya, writing, “Heaven gained a beautiful angel today. We love you Victoria.”

In addition to the family’s tributes, Zardoya’s friend Molly Page Morris remembered her in comments to Us Weekly as someone who brought joy to everyone around her.

“She didn’t really take anything for granted. She lived life to the fullest,” Morris said. “Her friends would describe her as just being like the funniest person with the loudest laugh. And she’s beautiful inside and out.”

As loved ones continue to mourn, the medical examiner’s findings provide official answers while underscoring the devastating loss of a young woman remembered by family and friends for her warmth, kindness and vibrant spirit.