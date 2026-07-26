Joe Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Family Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter After Tragic Accident

On Sunday, July 26, former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice penned an emotional tribute to a family friend’s 20-year-old daughter who passed away after a tragic accident.

In his Instagram post, Giudice shared a photo of Victoria sitting alongside the former reality TV star and his daughter, Milania Giudice, 21, whom he said he “watched grow up” with his youngest daughter.

The Giudice family, including his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and their daughter Gia Giudice, posted in the comment section, reflecting on the terrible loss.

Joe Giudice Pays Tribute to Family Friend’s Daughter Victoria After Tragic Loss

Joe Giudice is mourning an unimaginable loss after a family friend’s 20-year-old daughter, Victoria, who was nearly the same age as his daughter Milania Giudice, died following a tragic fall.

On Instagram, Giudice shared a photo sitting near Victoria, a friend, and Milania. In his tribute, he stated that Victoria was “like a daughter to me.”

“There are no words for this kind of pain,” he began. “Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Melania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Giudice stated that Victoria had passed away after “a simple fall while just being young and having fun.”

“You were only 20 years old, with your whole future ahead of you.”

“Victoria, you will be missed more than you’ll ever know. You’ll always have a place in our hearts, and I’ll never forget you. My heart is with your family. Rest in peace, beautiful girl. Until we meet again. 🕊️💔,” he added.

Fans flooded Giudice’s comments with messages of condolence. His ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, wrote, “Forever in our hearts ❤️.” Giudice’s oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, shared, “rest easy my sweet angel♥️🪽.”

“This is so very tragic rest in peace angel,” RHONJ star Dolores Catania shared.

Giudice Stays Close to His Daughters Despite Living Abroad

Despite calling the Bahamas home, Giudice remains extremely close with his four daughters, who often travel to see him when they can.

Although distance separates them, Giudice often gushes over his daughters on Instagram, sharing how proud he is as they navigate adulthood and celebrating everything from graduations to career milestones.

In March, Giudice shared a selfie with Gia and wrote, “My beautiful girl @_giagiudice. Watching you grow into the strong, intelligent, and incredible young woman you are today has been the greatest blessing of my life. I miss you more than words can ever say, but nothing makes me prouder than seeing you chase your dreams and become everything you’re meant to be. Always your biggest fan. Always your dad. ❤️🇮🇹”

He wrote a similar message to his daughter Gabriella the month before, sharing, “So proud of my beautiful Gabriella. ❤️ Watching you grow into such a smart, strong, and driven young woman means everything to me. You’ve always had that incredible heart and that brilliant mind — and you keep proving it every single day.”

More recently, in July, Giudice shared a video of Milania and Gia gathered around family as they all sang together while vacationing in Italy.

“Only in Italy! Me, my girls Gia and Melania, and my good friend Marcello singing, laughing, and having a great time! 😂🎶❤️ Nothing better than family, good friends, good music, and making memories in the motherland! 🇮🇹🍝🍷,” he captioned the video.