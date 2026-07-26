‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio Gives Visa Update Amid Daughter Hannah’s Health Battle

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio is sharing a hopeful update as his daughter, Hannah, continues recovering from a serious health scare.

The “90 Day Fiancé” favorite revealed on Sunday, July 26, that his humanitarian visa has officially been extended, allowing him to remain in the United States while Hannah continues receiving medical care in Arizona.

Armando Receives His Visa

“Approved ✅ My Humanitarian Visa has been extended for 30 more days!” Armando announced in an Instagram post. “This means I can continue being in Arizona with Hannah while she receives the medical treatment she still needs and, most importantly, remain by her side through her recovery, together with Kenny, for the next month at least 🙏🏻.”

The reality star also expressed gratitude to the officials who helped make the extension possible.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) @cbpgov for reviewing my case with compassion and granting this extension,” he wrote. “Every officer I’ve interacted with has treated me with kindness and respect, and I am forever grateful.”

Armando also thanked Representative Adelita Grijalva for helping his family during the process.

He shared that she has been “advocating on my behalf” and said she “has gone above and beyond for us, helped our family & achieved what we thought might not be possible.”

He also acknowledged the work of his immigration attorney and legal team.

“And to our immigration attorney, @kelseyzubkoff, and her amazing team at @zubkofflaw Thank you for working tirelessly every step of the way, specially as this process continues,” he wrote.

Armando finished the emotional message by thanking everyone who has offered support throughout Hannah’s medical journey.

“Finally, a huge thank you to every single one of you who have prayed for @hannah_rubio_, shared our story, sent encouraging messages, and supported our family. Your love has carried us through the hardest days of our lives.”

He concluded, “This approval to remain at my daughter’s side is one more answered prayer, thank you ❤️‍🩹 Please keep Hannah in your prayers as she continues healing.”

Hannah Was Rushed to the Hospital

Earlier this month, Armando revealed that Hannah had suffered a medical emergency and was rushed from Mexico to a hospital in Arizona.

Because of visa complications, he was initially unable to travel with her but secured an emergency humanitarian visa the following day, allowing him to reunite with Hannah and his husband, Kenny Niedermeier, at the hospital.

Although Hannah was discharged after her initial stay, the family faced another frightening setback when she returned to the hospital on Friday, July 24.

The following day, Armando shared another update after doctors evaluated her symptoms.

“Hannah was released from the hospital again,” he wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 25. “She started having a headache, weakness, difficulty walking and she was instead on her feet — symptoms the doctors had told us to be on alert for and watch closely. They found a little internal swelling, so she received IV medication.”

Fortunately, Hannah responded well to treatment.

“Thankfully, the doctors were pleased with how she responded [to treatment] and felt comfortable letting her leave the hospital,” Armando shared. “Hannah is feeling better. Please continue praying for her healing and recovery. Thank you for continuing your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate every bit of love and support.”

The visa extension means Armando can continue supporting his daughter in person as she recovers, giving the family more time together during a challenging chapter.