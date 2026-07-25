‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fan Favorites Reveal Heartbreaking Update After Daughter Returns to Hospital

“90 Day Fiancé” fan favorite Kenny Niedermeier is sharing a difficult update about his stepdaughter Hannah’s ongoing health battle.

The reality star revealed that 13-year-old Hannah has returned to the hospital after her condition worsened following her recent release.

Kenny shared the news with fans through his Instagram Story on Friday, July 24, explaining that doctors are continuing to run tests to determine what is happening.

“Unfortunately Hannah was admitted into the ER earlier today with some worsening of her physical symptoms,” Kenny wrote. “The doctors have been running test[s] and scans and will know more soon. Hannah is in good spirits.”

Kenny also thanked fans who have continued to support Hannah and her family throughout the frightening situation.

“We know so many of you care about Hannah and her progress and you deserve an update. Thank you all very much,” he added.

Hannah Was Previously Just Released From the Hospital

The update comes just days after Kenny and Hannah’s father, Armando Niedermeier-Rubio, shared the happy news that Hannah had been released from the hospital.

“My heart is so full to let you guys know that Hannah has been released from the hospital,” Armando, 37, said in a video shared on Instagram on Monday, July 20. “Which is the best news we could have right now.”

At the time, Kenny said the family was relieved to finally be together again after the difficult experience.

“We’re over the moon,” he shared, adding that they were happy to be able to go home together. Kenny also said Hannah was “happy to be leaving the hospital.”

However, the family’s relief was short-lived after Hannah began experiencing worsening symptoms.

Kenny has remained by Hannah’s side throughout the health crisis after she was brought to the United States from Mexico for urgent medical treatment. Doctors later determined that Hannah had experienced a brain bleed.

The Couple Has Been Open Though the Scary Time

Armando previously opened up about the frightening moment he realized something was wrong with his daughter. In an Instagram post shared on July 14, he explained that Hannah’s condition changed quickly before she was hospitalized.

Armando said he noticed that Hannah’s face had become “droopy.”

“Half of her body had no strength. So [I] immediately took her to the doctor,” he shared.

After arriving at the doctor, Armando said medical professionals recognized that Hannah’s symptoms could point to a neurological issue, even though some typical warning signs were missing.

“When we got to the doctor, they did tell us her levels were normal in the sense of no high blood pressure,” he explained. “Which was strange to the doctor because she said usually with stuff like this, she knew with the symptoms that it was something with the brain.”

Armando also previously faced challenges getting permission to enter the United States but was eventually reunited with Hannah during her treatment.

Fans have continued sending messages of support to Kenny, Armando, and Hannah as the family waits for more answers about her recovery.