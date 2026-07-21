’90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Hannah Discharged From Phoenix Hospital Following Brain Bleed

In an emotional victory for one of reality television’s most cherished family, “90 Day Fiancé” favorite Armando Rubio confirmed Monday that his 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, has been officially discharged from a Phoenix hospital on July 20, following a terrifying medical emergency.

The teenager, who was emergency-airlifted to an Arizona intensive care unit after suffering a sudden brain bleed, showed immediate physical breakthroughs once her father finally secured legal entry across the U.S.-Mexico border. Speaking in three-part heartwarming joint Instagram videos, Rubio and his husband, Kenneth Niedermeier, detailed her remarkable turnarounds while emphasizing that her medical journey remains far from over.

“I’m actually very happy, very just thrilled, and my heart is so full to let you guys know that Hannah has been released from the hospital which is the best neews that we could have right now,” Rubio shared.

His husband echoed that sentiment, noting how dramatically Hannah’s health transformed the moment her father reached her bedside. “Ever since Armando got here, oh my God, she has just gotten better and better.”

Niedermeier stated, “The doctors were so happy with her progress that they said, ‘I think she would do better with you guys in a home setting.’”

“She’s gonna be under a lot of supervision over the next month, where she has to stay in the Phoenix area,” Niedermeier explained. “So, she has to do a lot of scans. She’s on anti-seizure medication, among other things, to keep this in check, and make sure nothing is going wrong, but right now they have everything under control, although they still have no clue as to why it happened, which is very frustrating.”

How Did Armando Rubio Win the Race Across the Border?

The emotional relief of Hannah’s hospital discharge follows an agonizing nightmare that initially separated the family. When Hannah fell abruptly ill at their home in Mexico with exhibiting severe facial drooping and sudden paralysis down half her body—local rural clinics didn’t have the advanced neuro-imaging equipment needed to evaluate her.

After an ambulance transported her to the border and a medical helicopter airlifted her to Phoenix, Rubio found himself trapped in red tape.

Thanks to a relentless public campaign backed by millions of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers and rapid intervention from immigration attorneys, federal authorities ultimately cleared Rubio to cross into Arizona on Saturday, according to Complex.

What Medical Unknowns Remain After Hannah’s Hospital Discharge?

Despite the joyous hospital discharge, specialists admit that Hannah’s long-term health plan presents ongoing challenges. Physicians have yet to uncover the root underlying trigger behind the juvenile brain bleed, leaving the family without a definitive diagnosis—a reality Rubio openly characterized as deeply “unsettling.”

Rubio and Neidermeier shared an emotional moment when the former thanked his husband for “being there” throughout the grueling process.

To protect her neurological stability, the 13-year-old teen has been placed on daily anti-seizure medication. She continues to experience partial blindness in one eye and will require intensive physical rehabilitation to rebuild strength in her facial muscles. Because specialists must closely monitor her recovery, the family must remain in the greater Phoenix area for at least another month.

Throughout the ordeal, the reality star broke down in tears while paying tribute to his husband’s unyielding strength.

“This is why I married him, because I knew he was an amazing dad,” Rubio said.

Why Has the “90 Day Fiancé” Community Rallying Behind Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier Proven Vital?

The outpouring of grassroots support highlights the immense cultural footprint Rubio and Niedermeier have built since making history as the franchise’s first gay male couple on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

When specialized care costs mounted, franchise cast-mates and devoted audiences rallied together, raising over $130,000 to assist with mounting medical bills. The couple profusely thanked their international fanbase, acknowledging that Rubio’s emergency travel clearance would never have materialized without public pressure.

As Hannah embarks on outpatient rehab, we wish her a continued recovery!