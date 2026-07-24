Cristiano Ronaldo’s $42 Million Mega-Mansion in Portugal is Jaw-Dropping in Photos 

Sports stars are some of the world’s best-paid individuals, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the very best are able to afford truly spectacular homes. That’s even more true for Cristiano Ronaldo, a man who has already demonstrated his wealth with the purchase of a $75 million private jet.

The Portuguese soccer superstar is one of the world’s highest paid athletes and earns hundreds of millions of dollars every single year. That means he can afford to have some of life’s great luxuries, including a home built for a king.

A recent social media post from the Luxury brand provided an inside look at one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s homes, which he had custom built and is worth an estimated $42 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Home Is the Most Expensive Mansion in Portugal

The custom built mansion began construction in 2024 and with its estimated value of $42 million, it is the most expensive residence in Portugal.

According to beIN, it was designed by architect Vítor Vitorino and the property spans a one-hectare plot in the exclusive Quinta da Marinha region in Cascais, around 16 miles away from the capital city Lisbon.

With more than 29,000 square feet of living space, it is a huge building that includes floor-to-ceiling glass throughout its various rooms, where he and his family now live.

In terms of features, the property comes outfitted with a large infinity pool, an indoor pool with glass walls, a private gym, a full-sized tennis court, a spa, and a cinema room. A state-of-the-art garage is also included to house the collection of supercars that Ronaldo has purchased over the years.

The soccer player owns homes in Lisbon, Madrid, Turin, Marbella, and Saudi Arabia, where he currently plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Next Career Move

Earlier this month, just before his national team Portugal played Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo announced that this would be his final international fixture.

The 41-year-old has captained the national team for 18 years, having started his international career in 2003. He has since gone on to make 233 appearances for the side and scored 146 goals.

“It’s about enjoying it as much as possible,” Ronaldo said. “This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game.”

“The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I’ll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1,000%. Because I’ve given everything in football,” he continued.

He added, “I don’t need it, I have a good life, but it’s about passion. I play football because I love it … You have to enjoy every day. And I’ve scored three goals [at this World Cup], I’m not doing too badly, right?”

His appearance in the most recent tournament meant that he was the first person in history to compete and score a goal in six separate World Cups.