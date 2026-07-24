Hailey Bieber Most Influential on What Fans Shop Explained

It’s no secret that brands turn to celebs to boost their visibility. Celebrity endorsements are commonplace, with major brands paying top dollar for the hottest influencers. And it just so happens that Hailey Bieber is scorching at the moment.

A recent study by the entertainment platform JB.com revealed which celebrities have the biggest influence on what fans shop for. The data revealed that Bieber took the top spot over other highly influential celebs.

In particular, Bieber’s “Hailey Jean” denim capsule for Gap was a smashing success. The outfits sold out within minutes of dropping in earlier this month. The one-time release amassed 9.1 million mentions across all media. Her IG collab video hit five million views in short order.

That’s an impressive total, considering that these sorts of collabs do well with fans.

Plus, Hailey Bieber hit another home run with Hailey’s Rhode skincare line. The brand was bought by e.l.f. earlier this year.

Bieber also notched another major win by boosting Mango’s sales by 13%, following her signing as a brand ambassador.

There’s no question that Hailey Bieber is on a roll. But she’s not the only celeb who’s hot at the moment.

Zendaya Giving Hailey Bieber a Run for Her Money

Another celeb that’s currently gaining massive influence over fans’ shopping habits is Zendaya. Her efforts as a fashion ambassador have truly begun to pay off. Her co-designed apparel and footwear line with On coincided with the sportswear brand posting 26.4% sales growth in Q1 2026.

Those numbers were a big win, showing that Zendaya can give other fashion influencers like Hailey Bieber a run for their money.

But Zendaya’s hits don’t just stop there. The 29-year-old has amassed over 15 million media mentions internationally, coming on the heels of efforts from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Lancome, Bulgari, and Rolex.

Sydney Sweeney Also in the Conversation as Influential Celeb

Not to be outdone, Sydney Sweeney has also gotten herself into the influential celeb conversation. Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign was a smashing success, leading to over 33 million people catching her viral video on IG.

Sweeney has also rivaled Hailey Bieber and Zendaya by building her own brand, SYRN, which has led to investors, including a Jeff Bezos-affiliated fund, backing the venture.

These data show that celebrity endorsements aren’t just about attaching a pretty face to a brand. It’s about actually influencing fans’ shopping decisions. As the CEO of JB.com noted, celebs are truly driving sales now.

“A lot of celebrity deals drive coverage but not actual sales. The Gap and Hailey Bieber drop this week showed what it looks like when both happen at once. Gap teased the collection all week without showing the product, and by the time it dropped on July 16th, people were ready. The jeans were $89 and sold out so fast that resellers had them listed on eBay for hundreds of dollars the same day.”

So, it remains to be seen what the next hit campaign will be for A-list celebs as they compete to capture fans’ attention.