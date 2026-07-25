Is General Hospital’s Jason About to Face His Toughest Mission Yet?

Now that Jason (Steve Burton) is back on the General Hospital canvas, after being held in a WSB prison for a few months, Port Charles is slowly being introduced to a new version of Stone Cold. In fact, he seems a little less cold and stoic. On top of that, he’s adjusted his priorities and wants to put Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) first for a change. He hasn’t even swung by to see Carly (Laura Wright) yet, and she had to learn of his release from prison from Charlotte (Bluesy Burke). Thankfully, Carly moved past her initial hurt of not receiving at least a phone call or text from her bestie that he’s free.

Anyway, back to Jason. In the General Hospital episode that aired on July 24, he and Danny popped up by the Quartermaine Boathouse to join Scout (Kayden Brenna Tokarski), Drew (Cameron Mathison), Nina (Cynthia Watros), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and Rocco (Finn Carr) as Scout finished her swim. Things were a bit awkward in the scene for obvious reasons, but Scout shared with her father that she essentially wants to continue being around her brother and let bygones be bygones. Jason echoed the sentiment.

In fact, Jason didn’t appear to have the usual vitriol toward his twin brother. And that brings us to Jason’s new possible mission, his toughest yet.

Is Jason On a Journey to Reunite the Quartermaines?

ABC

Before Jason was carted off to prison, he didn’t care if Drew lived or died and was in lockstep with the rest of the Quartermaines in shunning Drew, with good reason. What Drew did to Jason’s de facto first son, Michael (Rory Gibson), and subsequently in keeping Danny apart from Scout, was despicable. Plus, Drew left Ned (Wally Kurth) to die, and the congressman tried to trick Tracy (Jane Elliot) out of her inherited home.

But Jason seems willing to move past all of that. His agreeing with Scout was a pretty big indication of him wanting to move on. Could Jason be the one to bring Drew back into the family fold?

In short, yes. Jason tends to command respect and wield influence in his family. And with him being locked away and having time to think, he’s been able to gain perspective. Even if he doesn’t like Drew, Jason knows making peace with his brother is what’s best for Danny and Scout’s sibling bond.

And if he can get Tracy, Michael, and the rest of the Quartermaines on board, Scout may be able to one day join the infamous Quartermaine Thanksgiving (with Drew present, of course). Not for nothing, Drew being invited to family events could soften him a bit. His whole dark era stems from feeling not accepted (even if he’s the reason he’s a black sheep).

Jason May Be Aided in Mission Thanks to Willow and Nina

ABC Willow and Drew GH

Should Jason be put on this quest, it may be his most difficult mission ever. Tracy historically has been known to hold a grudge, and Michael was furious at Drew for what he did to Wiley (Viron Weaver). But again, Jason wields influence. Plus, when the truth comes out that Willow shot Drew, tried to frame Michael for it, later put Drew in a coma, and Nina subsequently pushed Drew into the lake, that may be enough to gain Drew sympathy from his family.

Personally speaking, I hope Jason succeeds. I hope that the Quartermaines ease Drew back into the family and his villain era is put to rest a bit. But hey, what do you think?