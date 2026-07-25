This Character Was Written Off ‘General Hospital’ After 21 Years

Kirsten Storms’ character, Maxie Jones, is leaving Port Charles once again following the actress’ decision to step away from “General Hospital.”

During the July 23 episode of the ABC soap opera, viewers learned that Maxie would be relocating to Australia. According to Page Six, the storyline development comes showed the character awakened from a coma and Kirsten returned from a six-month absence.

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Kirsten, 42, has portrayed Maxie since 2005. However, she announced in June that she planned to take another break amid an ongoing legal dispute with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash.

A representative for “General Hospital” did not immediately respond to comment about Maxie’s departure or whether Kirsten could return.

Why Is Kirsten Leaving ‘General Hospital’?

Kirsten previously took a hiatus from “General Hospital” between July 2025 and February 2026. During that time, the actress told her social media followers that she planned to undergo brain surgery. After returning in February, Kirsten appeared in a limited number of episodes before revealing that she no longer felt comfortable returning to Los Angeles for work because of her personal circumstances.

“Given what’s been going on, I can’t say I will feel comfortable heading back to Los Angeles and returning to work,” she wrote on Instagram in June.

Kirsten added that the experience had opened her eyes to some of the disadvantages of working in the public eye. Her character’s move to Australia now provides an explanation for Maxie’s absence from the show. However, neither Kirsten nor the series has publicly confirmed that her departure is permanent.

Kirsten Addressed Her Legal Dispute With Brandon Barash

Kirsten’s latest hiatus comes amid a legal dispute with Brandon, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Harper.

Brandon was granted an emergency restraining order against Kirsten in April after expressing concerns about their daughter’s health and safety, according to the outlet. Court allegations reported by the outlet included claims about Kirsten’s mental health, finances and housing situation.

The claims were made by Brandon and have not been independently confirmed. Kirsten later addressed the legal matter in a July 19 Instagram statement and asked fans to stop speculating about her family.

“I will briefly acknowledge that there is an ongoing situation with Brandon that will be getting sorted out,” she wrote. Kirsten described the matter as a disagreement between two divorced parents and expressed concern that Harper was old enough to find public discussions about the family online.

“I appreciate the supportive comments,” she added, “but now that my daughter is of the age where she will Google her name while riding the bus to school, I’m asking that the speculation on this issue please stop.”

Kirsten joined “General Hospital” as Maxie in 2005, taking over the role previously played by Robyn Richards. The actress is also known for playing Belle Black on “Days of Our Lives” and Zenon Kar in Disney Channel’s “Zenon” film series.

For now, Maxie’s relocation to Australia leaves the door open for another possible return. Fans will have to wait for Kirsten or “General Hospital” to clarify what comes next.