What’s Next for Drew After Nina’s Shocking Move? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Sound Off

Drew Cain’s life is hanging by a thread on “General Hospital,” and fans are already debating what could happen next. After Nina Reeves made a shocking move that left Drew’s fate hanging in the balance, viewers quickly took to social media to share their theories about whether he’ll survive, and, if he does, who might come to his rescue. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans are predicting comes next for Drew.

Nina Took Desperate Measures After Drew Began Recovering

With Drew Cain’s paralysis medication wearing off and Willow Cain no longer able to get her hands on another supply following Jenz Sidwell’s demise, the walls are quickly closing in.

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Willow shot her husband in the back. Although she was acquitted of his attempted murder, she later began secretly injecting Drew with medication that caused a form of locked-in syndrome, convincing everyone around him that he had suffered a debilitating stroke.

Now, with Drew slowly regaining movement and beginning to communicate again, both Willow and her mother, Nina Reeves, are convinced their time is running out. WSB agent Jack Brennan recently promised to help Willow and her children leave Port Charles under new identities before Drew could expose them. Desperate to stop Drew from revealing the truth, Nina ultimately pushed his wheelchair into the Quartermaine lake.

The dramatic cliffhanger prompted “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to ask fans what they thought would happen next on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

The duo wrote, “WELL EXECUTED?! Is This The Last We’ll See Of Drew, Or Is Rescue Imminent?!”

Naturally, fans had plenty of theories.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Someone Will Rescue Drew

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While Nina appeared determined to silence Drew once and for all, many viewers believe another Port Charles resident will come to his rescue before it’s too late.

One “General Hospital” fan joked, “I said Nina would have no problem pushing Drew over and drowning him… Drew is talking because he said to Nina before she pushed his wheelchair over… you got bad news. I hollered.”

Another viewer wasn’t thrilled with Nina’s actions, writing, “Ugh annoying Nina doing her daughter’s bidding. She needs to be caught too. Would be hilarious for Michael to save him in the water or Danny. Drew could have enough mobility to save himself. I doubt they’ll let him die after all this time lol.”

Others hoped Drew would survive long enough to expose both women.

“I hope someone rescues him and he is able to expose Willow and Nina and put this bad storyline to an end,” one fan commented.

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Several “GH” fans had specific rescuers in mind.

“If his brother doesn’t save him, his Navy SEAL training will kick in. His revenge/redemption era is about to begin,” one viewer predicted.

Another simply wrote, “Jason will come out of the house and rescue Drew!!”

One fan pointed to recent spoilers, commenting, “Gio is going to save him. I remember reading a spoiler about Gio saving a life and some people aren’t happy. So that’s why I am saying that. Even though I would love for it to be Michael.”

Other Fans Think Drew Will Save Himself

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Not everyone believes Drew will need rescuing.

Many “General Hospital” fans pointed to Drew’s military background, arguing that his Navy SEAL training will ultimately allow him to survive on his own despite Nina’s desperate attempt to stop him.

“He’s a Navy SEAL, definitely will reappear after teams search and can’t find him,” one viewer predicted.

Another wrote, “Just like he was able to talk today, I’m sure he will be able to move and get himself out of the water. At the very least, yell! Lol!”

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One “General Hospital” fan declared, “He’s a Navy SEAL! Nina just made a huge mistake!!!!!”

Another imagined Drew escaping unnoticed, writing, “I’m hoping he has enough mobility to utilize his former Navy SEAL training and swim away underwater, popping up out of everyone’s sight where he can haunt Willow and Nina. But I’m evil that way.”

Others pointed to the soap’s history of miraculous recoveries.

“He will probably swim to safety. I mean Lulu walked how far after immediately waking from the coma! They’re all fast healers in Port Charles except Jordan,” one viewer joked.

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Whether Drew is rescued by Jason, Michael, Gio, or manages to escape on his own, “General Hospital” fans seem convinced his story is far from over. As the fallout from Nina’s shocking decision continues to unfold, viewers will be watching closely to see whether Drew survives long enough to expose the truth or if another twist is waiting just around the corner in Port Charles.