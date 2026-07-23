Is Spencer Cassadine Headed Back to Port Charles? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

As the mystery continues to surround the person seemingly stalking Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), “General Hospital” fans are already sharing theories about who could be behind it. While some viewers believe the answer is one of the show’s newest characters, others are hoping the storyline could pave the way for Spencer Cassadine’s long-awaited return to Port Charles. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans are saying.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Asked Fans Who Is Stalking Trina

As longtime “General Hospital” fans may remember, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) shared a whirlwind romance from the spring of 2023 until Spencer’s presumed death in January 2024.

Of course, as “GH” viewers know, death is often temporary in daytime television, and characters frequently find their way back to Port Charles. As a result, some fans have begun wondering if Spencer could eventually make his return.

The speculation ramped up after “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson posed a question to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages following scenes suggesting someone may be stalking Trina.

The duo wrote, “UH, OH! Someone’s stalking Trina… But who could it be? Are Quinn and Simon TOO obvious?”

Quinn is an old football friend of Trina’s boyfriend, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup), who blames Trina for the injury that ended Kai’s football career. Simon, meanwhile, is the music producer friend of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) who is attempting to sign both Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) and Trina to his record label.

Naturally, “General Hospital” fans had plenty to say, with many looking beyond the show’s most obvious suspects.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Hope the Mystery Means Spencer Cassadine Is Returning

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Rather than pointing to Quinn or Simon, many “General Hospital” fans immediately began speculating that Spencer could be the mystery person following Trina.

One fan commented, “I only care if it’s Spencer. Oo I should be a writer on GH.”

Another simply wrote, “Spencer lol he’s back!”

A third viewer added, “I hope it’s Spencer!!”

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Some fans even imagined that Spencer wasn’t stalking Trina at all but was secretly protecting her.

“I hope it’s Spencer and he’s not stalking, he’s just keeping an eye on her from afar because he still loves Trina. I don’t like the idea of a stalker. That would be a nasty scary story. Please no,” one fan shared.

Another viewer theorized, “In a perfect world, it would be Spencer who owns the label and he’s playing the long game on finding his way back to her. But, I think it’s the football player who’s stalking her.”

Other ‘GH’ Fans Believe Esme or Heather Could Be Behind the Mystery

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While Spencer was the most popular theory, other viewers believed another familiar face from Trina’s past could be responsible.

Longtime fans will remember that Esme Prince was Spencer’s former girlfriend and the daughter of serial killers Ryan Chamberlain and Heather Webber. Esme also shared a son, Ace Cassadine, with Spencer’s father, Nikolas Cassadine. Throughout her time in Port Charles, Esme repeatedly targeted Trina, framing her for a crime against Josslyn Jacks and Cameron Webber and causing numerous problems for both Trina and Spencer before she was presumed dead in early 2024.

Heather also has a troubled history with Trina. Before seemingly being cured of her cobalt poisoning, Heather terrorized several Port Charles residents and repeatedly targeted Trina as well.

Several viewers wondered if one of the two women could be making a surprise return.

One fan wrote, “Plot twist: the person thats stalking Trina is either Heather Webber or her daughter Esme Prince or it could be her supposed to be dead boyfriend Spencer.”

Another commented, “Either Spencer or Esme coming back. God, I hope they don’t drag this out forever.”

A third added, “Esme!! Would be great to have her back.”

One viewer even imagined an elaborate soap twist, writing, “Wait…what if Esme is actually alive? She has Spencer hidden somewhere and has been tormenting him by covering the room with photos of Trina, reminding him of the life he can’t have. Now that would be a classic #GH twist. #Sprina.”

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Others believed Heather was a more likely culprit.

“I think Heather Webber is behind it all. Even though she is cured of the cobalt poisoning, she still is crazy Heather. She still wants to get revenge for Esme!” one fan suggested.

Not everyone was excited about another stalking storyline, however. Some fans felt Trina has already endured enough, with one viewer joking, “We said we wanted Trina to have a story but not a stalker storyline.”

While fans continue hoping Spencer survived his apparent death, there have been no reports that Nicholas Alexander Chavez is returning to “General Hospital.” Still, that doesn’t necessarily rule out Spencer’s eventual return by Chavez or a recast. Whether the mystery stalker turns out to be Quinn, Simon, Spencer Cassadine, or someone else entirely, “General Hospital” fans clearly have no shortage of theories.