Who Is Tabyana Ali? 5 Fast Facts About the Face Behind ‘General Hospital’s’ Trina Robinson

Tabyana Ali has quickly become one of the breakout stars of “General Hospital” since joining the long-running soap in 2022. From portraying fan-favorite Trina Robinson to publishing children’s books and supporting the arts, the actress has accomplished much both on and off the screen. Read on for five fast facts about the actress behind Trina Robinson.

1. Tabyana Ali Made Her Daytime Debut in March 2022

Tabyana Ali arrived in Port Charles as Trina Robinson in March 2022, making her daytime debut at just 20 years old. She took over the role from Sydney Mikayla, who portrayed Trina from 2019 to 2022.

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Trina is the daughter of Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). However, for much of her life, Trina believed another man was her father. She has also been best friends with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) for years, and the actresses have developed a close friendship off-screen as well.

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Ali quickly became a fan favorite after joining “General Hospital,” particularly as Trina’s romance with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) began to blossom. The young couple, affectionately nicknamed “Sprina” by fans, drew comparisons to the soap’s iconic ’80s supercouple, Luke and Laura, before Spencer’s presumed death in 2024.

2. Tabyana Ali Grew Up Watching Soap Operas

Long before making her daytime debut, Tabyana Ali was already a lifelong soap opera fan. She grew up watching daytime dramas with her mom, grandma, and aunts, making her eventual casting on “General Hospital” especially meaningful for both her and her family.

Ali shared how special landing the role of Trina was for not only her career but her family with Soap Opera Digest, revealing, “I have a lot of memories of them talking about “General Hospital,” about Luke and Laura. So, my family, they’re literally going insane. This show has been around since they were kids, so they’re like, ‘One of our own is going to be on “General Hospital?” That’s amazing!’”

3. Tabyana Ali Is a Texas Native

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Like her “General Hospital” co-star Braedyn Bruner, with whom she has shared many scenes in recent months, Tabyana Ali is a Texas native. She was born and raised in San Antonio before relocating to California to pursue an acting career.

Ali has since been recognized by her hometown for her accomplishments. On January 13, 2024, the city of San Antonio declared it to be “Tabyana Ali Day” in honor of her achievements. She also received San Antonio’s Emissary of Muses certificate for contributions to the arts.

4. Tabyana Ali Is Also an Author

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In addition to her acting career, Tabyana Ali is a children’s book author. She published her debut children’s book, “My Flower Child,” in August 2020. Three years later, she released her second book, “My Super B,” in July 2023.

Through her books, Ali has expanded her creative talents beyond acting while inspiring young readers with original stories.

5. Tabyana Ali Loves Art and Fashion

Like her “General Hospital” character, Trina Robinson, who has long worked at Ava Jerome’s art gallery, Tabyana Ali has a passion for art and fashion. Beyond acting, she has embraced creative pursuits and has spoken about her appreciation for artistic expression.

Ali also supports the Cinderella Program through Saving Our Daughters, an organization founded by Keke Palmer that aims to empower girls and women through the arts.

Since joining “General Hospital” in 2022, Tabyana Ali has established herself as one of daytime television’s brightest young stars. Whether she’s bringing Trina Robinson to life on-screen, writing children’s books, or giving back through the arts, Ali continues to make an impact both in Port Charles and beyond.