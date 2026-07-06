Who Is Mr. Z? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Share Their First Impressions of John Oliver’s Mysterious New Character

John Oliver’s debut as the mysterious Mr. Z gave “General Hospital” fans plenty to discuss. After the new head of the WSB made his first appearance in Port Charles, viewers quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the character and what his arrival could mean for the future.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Share Their First Impressions of Mr. Z

After John Oliver’s debut as the head of the WSB, “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson posed a question to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, writing, “Aftershow Discussion. FIRST IMPRESSIONS: What Do You Make Of John Oliver’s Turn As The Mysterious Mr. Z?”

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Naturally, the loyal fans of “General Hospital” had a lot to say about John Oliver’s performance and what his character could bring to the canvas when it comes to some major storylines involving the Faison family and the WSB.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Were Impressed With John Oliver’s Debut

Many “GH” viewers were quick to applaud Oliver’s first appearance on the ABC soap, with several noting that he fit seamlessly into the role despite it being his first soap opera. One fan wrote, “Great job, particularly because this is his first soap gig! I think the GH writers were genius in deciding that he should be the Head of the WSB! It didn’t come across as a stunt guest role. Perfect timing.”

Others praised the mystery surrounding the new WSB chief. “I like his delivery and there is a secrecy about him,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “John did a great job so bring him back!” Another viewer added, “He is one of those actors that acts with his eye,” while someone else described Mr. Z as “VERY entertaining & witty combined with a devious-protect-the-company intention.”

Several fans also expressed how much they enjoyed the week’s episodes as a whole. One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “Loved him!!! This was the best week of General in a long time! The story, the actors, it was phenomenal!!!! I wish John Oliver was staying!!! I also wish Cassius was a WSB undercover agent and he was staying!! What a great week!!!!”

The discussion even turned toward the future of Ryan Paevey’s Cassius. Although Paevey has not officially confirmed a return to the soap, one optimistic fan speculated, “Cassius will be back in September. Ryan is filming a movie right now.”

Not Every ‘GH’ Viewer Was Sold on Mr. Z

While many “General Hospital” fans embraced Oliver’s performance, others admitted they were still deciding what to make of the mysterious new character. One viewer simply said they were “underwhelmed,” while another remarked, “He wasn’t bad.”

A handful of fans couldn’t get past Oliver’s resemblance to the late Bob Saget. “My first impression was that he looks a bit like Bob Saget,” one person wrote, while others echoed the comparison by saying, “Looks just like Bob Saget to me” and “I thought Bob Saget was walking from the copter!”

Some viewers also admitted they were hoping for a different reveal. “Still not sure I trust him,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “I think he’s a pud, would have been better if Frisco or even Sean Donnelly’s daughter.” Another longtime viewer added, “I was hoping it was going to be Frisco.”

Although opinions varied, the aftershow discussion made one thing clear: John Oliver’s debut as Mr. Z made an immediate impression, and “General Hospital” fans are already eager to see what role the mysterious WSB chief will play in Port Charles moving forward.