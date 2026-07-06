General Hospital: Bryce Durfee Returns as Vaughn

On “General Hospital” this week Bryce Durfee returns to the soap as Agent Vaughn, but only for a couple of episodes. Soap Opera Digest confirmed that Agent Vaughn will be back in Port Charles for just two episodes as Vaughn helps WSB Director Z. clean up the mess left by Cullum and Sidwell.

Vaughn went to work for Z. back in November of 2025, when he and Joss disobeyed Jack Brennan’s orders to end their romance. Brennan sent Vaughn to work in Europe with Z. to separate the two and force them to break up.

Vaughn Is Back In Port Charles

Bryce returned as Vaughn on Friday, July 3, so he will only appear in one other episode this week. With such a short return window, Vaughn may not even be able to reconnect with Joss, who is currently in the hospital recovering from being shot by Cullum.

On Friday, Vaughn showed up at the PCPD. He was there to talk to Charlotte and Danny, with Molly Lansing-Davis there to advise them since they are minors. But while he was there, he ran into Britt. He cautioned Britt to cooperate with the WSB, and insinuated she could face charges from the WSB for her involvement in the fusion project.

Who Is Agent Vaughn On General Hospital?

Bryce Durfee first appeared as Agent Vaughn when Jack Brennan recruited Josslyn Jacks into the WSB. He was her training agent, and the two developed a very close relationship.

He and Josslyn went undercover at The Five Poppies to get information about the work that Pascal was doing there. Josslyn was shocked at the time to see Britt Westbourne alive. Britt had “died” saving Joss from a serial killer.

Vaughn and Joss took their cover as a newly married couple very seriously. Their romance got hot and heavy while they were undercover. And their bond got even stronger when they were captured at The Five Poppies. When they were captured and had to work together to survive they realized how deep their bond had become.

When Jack Brennan found out their fake marriage had turned into a real romance, he ordered them to end it. They didn’t, so Brennan separated them by sending Vaughn on assignment to Europe.

Will Joss See Vaughn?

“General Hospital” spoilers indicate that Joss will get a surprise this week. It’s very possible that the surprise is a visit from Vaughn while she’s in the hospital. Vaughn will certainly know what happened because of his close work with Z.

It’s hard to imagine that Vaughn wouldn’t make a pitstop at General Hospital to see Joss knowing she’s injured. But these two won’t be getting back together soon, since he is only booked for a two-episode arc right now.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t return in the future. Maybe Joss will be sent to Europe for her next assignment. Or, he could be sent back to Port Charles to keep an eye on Anna. With the WSB, you never know.

Even though they aren’t together now, Joss deserves to get a visit from Vaughn. She did take a bullet trying to stop Cullum.