Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spend Fourth of July Holiday Together

Who said exes couldn’t get along? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent the Fourth of July holiday together, and they were smiling from ear to ear, enjoying time with family.

They were spending time in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Kim owns an estate there, a lakeside mansion. They’ve spent the holiday there before, after falling in love with the area during the COVID pandemic. They typically like to ride horses with the kids, which is what they did this time around.

TMZ had footage of the wholesome family moments where Tristan was seen interacting with the kids.

A Family Celebration

Khloé posted some photos of the weekend where they all participated in their annual color run.

And more photos of her own kids (they’re getting so big) with their cousins decked out in red, white and blue. Of course with some extra face sparkles, a lot of food and a parade.

Khloé and Tristan continue to co-parent really well despite their romantic relationship ending. They have two children: True, 8, and Tatum, 3.

Khloé still spends time with Tristan’s brother, Amari. He requires full-time care due to a form of Epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). Tristan is his legal guardian after his mother passed away in 2023.

How Khloé and Tristan’s Relationship Began

The two also had a sit-down interview on Khloé’s podcast, “Khloéin Wonder Land,” talking about how they met on a blind date, the ups and downs of their relationship and what they plan for their future. He was very open about being transparent to his children as they grow older in all aspects of what happened between him and their mom.

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Past vs. Present

Khloé continues to show her resiliency. Her first marriage to NBA player Lamar Odom seemed like a fairytale at first. They didn’t need long to walk down the aisle. However, after some issues with the marriage, Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom had some drug issues that got so dangerous, he fell into a coma and had multiple strokes and heart attacks. Khloé was still there to offer support.

He talked about her in the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom.” He said while he has love for her, and always will, he’s not in love with her anymore.

For Thompson, it’s a bit of a different story. Even though they’ve Khloé with a new partner, it doesn’t sit right with him.

“Ignorance is bliss. It’s the best way to use it. It’s my best explanation,” Thompson said on the podcast. “There’s no right answer. I mean, at the end of the day, you’re the mother of my kids. I don’t think any guy is gonna be good enough for you. Like, I just wouldn’t, like, I don’t think so. But, see what happens.