As Fans Fawn Over Rick Hoffman’s Jaw-Dropping New Look, the ‘Suits’ Alum Reveals How He Lost the Weight

Rick Hoffman, best known for playing smarmy and stocky Louis Litt on “Suits” from 2011 to 2019, wowed fans with his latest Instagram selfie. The actor was suddenly looking svelte and “sexxxxxxxxxy,” as one fan put it, in a white button-down shirt and dress pants, while sporting a full head of hair.

“Been a min,” Hoffman wrote over his image, and as fans gushed over his transformation, Hoffman shared the secret to his makeover.

But Ryan M. Murphy, executive producer of Hoffman’s 2023 Hallmark movie “Round and Round,” cutely chastised fans for being so shocked by the actor’s appearance.

Murphy wrote in the comments, “….im sorry… why is anyone surprised?? This is Rick F’n Hoffman we’re talking about here!! When has he not had all that SWAG?? 👏🏻👏🏻”

Rick Hoffman Reveals His New Look Took Hard Work

Hoffman, who returned for one episode of the “Suits LA” reboot in 2025, was deluged with compliments from fans. When one asked what his weight loss “secret” was, he briefly shared his strategy.

He wrote in the comments, “Intense intermittent fasting and keto diet. no alcohol.” That response was liked by over 5,500 people.

With intermittent fasting, a person “switches between fasting and eating on a regular schedule,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, which says the strategy “limits eating to specific time windows to support metabolic changes like burning fat after sugar stores in the body are depleted.”

A ketogenic — or keto — diet, meanwhile, is a “high-fat, very low-carbohydrate nutritional pattern that promotes a metabolic shift from glucose utilization to ketone production,” per the National Institutes of Health. Under the plan, most people limit intake of things like sugar, soda, pastries, and white bread while steeply increasing their protein.

‘Suits’ Fans Have All Kinds of Cute Feedback for Rick Hoffman After His Glow Up

Getty Former “Suits” star Meghan Markle with Rick Hoffman in 2016.

For Hoffman, the results of his weight loss strategy have clearly been transformative, with fans flooding his comment section in awe of his glow up. Many compared him to suave “Suits” boss Harvey Spector, including one who wrote, “If louis litt and harvey specter had a son.”

A whopping 54,000 people liked one comment that said, “Louis turning into Harvey”

Nearly 4,000 fans liked another comment that quoted Louis Litt’s catchphrase on “Suits” — “You just got Litt up😂😂🔥”

“The harveyfication of louis needs to be taught at Harvard,” someone else quipped and another joked, “You look like louis fitt!”

Even Hoffman’s “Suits” co-star Sarah Rafferty weighed in, leaving him two self-explanatory emoji in his comment section: “🔥😍”

Hoffman has given fans glimpses of his changing physique — and hairline — in other recent Instagram posts, including the above photo on June 3, which also drew many compliments in his comment section.

With his new look, there’s no telling what he’d do if “Suits” got another reboot; debut a transformed Louis Litt? While “Suits LA” only lasted one season, Hoffman’s co-star Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross in the original series, has made it clear he wants to take a stab at bringing it back with a more modern twist.

Getty Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht of “Suits” in 2012.

On July 3, Adams shared a pitch for a new version in his Instagram Stories, per People, which would bring back Mike, Rachel, played by Meghan Markle (before she was a Duchess!), and the whole team. He wrote, “Mike and Rachel are working on a class action suit against a giant Al company when suddenly the years of past indiscretions and illegal maneuvering at Pearson Hardman are threatened to be revealed.”

Adams continued, “Harvey and Donna’s life could be over before it’s really started. Jessica’s political career could be cut off at the knees. Louis could lose the very thing he has works so long for…the firm.”

“Once again Mike’s wanting to do good has dragged this team back together with one chance to truly wipe the slate clean and buy them all a future that they can be proud of,” he noted. “Sort of writes itself. Let’s go. I’m ready.”