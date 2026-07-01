Kin Shriner’s Throwback Photo of Scott and Laura Has ‘General Hospital’ Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Long before Laura Webber (Genie Francis) became one-half of “General Hospital’s” legendary Luke and Laura supercouple, she was married to Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner). Decades later, fans still have a soft spot for Scotty and Laura’s early romance.

After Kin Shriner recently shared a throwback photo from the pair’s honeymoon, longtime viewers flocked to the comments to reminisce about the classic storyline and share their hopes for Scotty’s return to Port Charles. Read on to discover what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Kin Shriner Looks Back on Scotty and Laura’s Early Days

Kin Shriner first stepped into the role of Scott Baldwin in 1977. In Scotty’s early years on “General Hospital,” he seemed to have it all, including a picture-perfect romance with Laura Webber. However, everything changed when Laura became entangled in a love triangle with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), ultimately leaving Scotty and paving the way for one of daytime television’s most iconic supercouples.

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As longtime viewers know, Laura’s decision marked a turning point for Scotty. The once idealistic “boy scout” eventually evolved into one of Port Charles’ longest-running and most complicated villains.

Shriner recently looked back on those early days, sharing a throwback photo from Scotty and Laura’s honeymoon. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Always been fun! Hope to do it again soon!! Scotty Laura Honeymoon @generalhospitalabc!”

‘General Hospital’ Fans Feel Nostalgic Over Scotty and Laura

Fans quickly filled the comment section with memories of Scotty and Laura’s romance and calls for Shriner’s return to Port Charles.

“Such great memories! GH needs you back!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “All-time favorite wedding and honeymoon.”

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Others reflected on discovering the soap during Scotty and Laura’s early romance. “That’s when I started watching, they were sweethearts,” one viewer wrote. Another shared, “The Scotty & Laura romance was when I first started watching GH. That was 1978, and I was almost 16.”

Some “General Hospital” fans even admitted that they preferred Scotty and Laura’s pairing to Laura’s legendary romance with Luke Spencer. “Scotty and Laura are still together in my world. Luke never happened,” one viewer joked.

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When Shriner’s “General Hospital” co-stars, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, reposted the photo to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media page, the nostalgia continued. “We need Scotty,” one fan wrote, while another added, “GH will never feel right to me until Scott returns and we find out where he’s been since August of 2024.”

Serena Baldwin’s Return Has Fans Hoping Scotty Comes Home Too

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The throwback post also reignited speculation about Scotty’s future on the soap, particularly after news broke that Kelly Kruger is heading to Port Charles this summer as Serena Baldwin.

Serena is the biological daughter of Scott Baldwin and Dominique Stanton and the adoptive daughter of Scott’s ex-wife, Lucy Coe. For many fans, Serena’s return only strengthens the case for Scotty’s comeback.

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“They are bringing your daughter back… hope you are on your way back too!” one fan wrote. Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “If Serena is returning then GH needs to bring back Scotty too! It only makes sense! Plus we all luv & miss Kin as Scotty!!!”

While there has been no official word on whether Shriner will reprise his role, the reaction to his throwback photo made one thing clear: decades after Scotty and Laura first fell in love, fans still have plenty of affection for Scott Baldwin, and many are hoping his story in Port Charles isn’t over just yet.