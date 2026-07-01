General Hospital Fans Can Have Dinner Or Drinks With Cameron Mathison

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison is giving fans the chance to do something most soap viewers only dream about and sit down with him in person for drinks, lunch, or even dinner.

While his character, Drew Cain, has become one of the most controversial and disliked residents of Port Charles over the past two seasons, the actor behind the villain couldn’t have a more welcoming reputation. Cameron recently announced on Instagram that fans can now book exclusive one-on-one experiences with him through FanSocial.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to chat with the man who transformed Drew Cain into one of General Hospital’s biggest villains, this might be your opportunity.

Whether you want to talk about the latest GH drama, Cameron’s career, his fitness journey, or life in general, these experiences are designed to give fans dedicated one-on-one time with the actor.

Fan Meet-and-Greets Are Just the Beginning

The meet-and-greet experiences may only be the start of what Cameron has planned.

In the comments on his Instagram announcement, the actor revealed that he’d like to expand the types of experiences he offers in the future. Since fitness and healthy living have long been important parts of his life, it’s no surprise that those ideas are already on his wish list.

Cameron wrote:

Looking forward to meeting you!! Eventually I’d like to add workouts, hikes, and health strategy consults to this too for whoever is interested 🙂

Fans have watched Cameron’s athletic side shine through both on and off the screen for years. His portrayal of Drew has often highlighted the character’s military background and physical strength, while Cameron himself regularly shares workout tips and wellness advice on social media. For fans interested in health and fitness, future experiences like hikes or workout sessions could be just as exciting as sharing a meal.

What Is FanSocial?

If you haven’t heard of FanSocial before, it’s a platform that connects fans with celebrities, athletes, creators, and influencers through real-life experiences.

Instead of just booking a personalized video message like you would on Cameo, FanSocial allows fans to book face-to-face experiences ranging from coffee dates to dinners and other activities. Each celebrity chooses what they’re comfortable offering and sets their own prices.

According to the platform, fans also go through a vetting process before booking to help ensure everyone’s safety. Once approved, the entire booking and payment process is handled through the FanSocial website.

Cameron Mathison’s FanSocial Experiences

Right now, Cameron’s FanSocial page offers several different ways to spend time with him.

Fans can book:

A one-hour coffee or drinks meet-up for $1,000

A 90-minute lunch for $2,000

A two-hour dinner experience for $3,000

His profile notes that he’s available for meetings in Los Angeles, although he may also be available in other cities depending on his schedule.

It’s certainly not a budget-friendly experience, but for longtime General Hospital fans it could be the ultimate bucket-list splurge. After all, it’s not every day you get the chance to have an uninterrupted conversation with one of daytime television’s biggest stars.

Would you spend $1,000 or more for an exclusive one-on-one experience with Cameron Mathison? If so, you can book your experience now on his FanSocial page.