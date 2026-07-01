Cameron Mathison Hits the Gym With His Lookalike Daughter in Sweet New Video— Fans Say ‘Like Father, Like Daughter’

Cameron Mathison is proving that working out is always better with a partner, especially when that partner is his daughter, Leila.

The “Great American Family” actor and Hallmark alum gave fans a sweet peek into their father-daughter bonding time with a recent workout video, where the soap opera star was showing off a little leg day session with “Lulu,” the affectionate nickname he used for his daughter in the caption of his post on social media. Fans just couldn’t get enough of the adorable duo, with many pointing out just how much Leila takes after her famous dad.

Mathison & His Daughter Crush Leg Day Together

“Leg day with Lulu 💪🏼” Mathison wrote in the caption of his June 30 Instagram post. The video showed Mathison and his daughter Leila lifting weights together, while a mashup of “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg and “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees plays in the background.

Fans in the comments couldn’t help but gush over their sweet bond:

“Like Father, like Daughter😂❤️🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Go Leila!” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Great team!👏💪🏻 like father, like daughter.”

“Love this working out with your daughter ❤️” another fan commented.

Another fan pointed out how much the pair were “Twinning 😍” while another fan observed that the actor was “truly in your element with Leila❤️🙌❤️”

Mathison & His Children Have the Most Adorable Matching Tattoos

Mathison shares two children with his former wife, model Vanessa Arevalo: Lucas Arthur Mathison, who was born in April 2003, and Leila Emmanuelle Mathison, who was born in July 2006.

Back in 2024, Mathison shared several photos of the trio spending time together before his kids went off to college, including moments of them soaking up the sun at the beach and sharing a meal. He paired the post with a heartfelt message reflecting on watching them grow into the people they are today. One of the photos showed the three proudly displaying their matching tattoos.

“My last few days with my kids before they’re off to Europe for college (Paris and London), and we hit some our favorite places🥹” Mathison wrote in the caption of his August 17, 2024 Instagram post. “So many beautiful memories watching these two grow up into the incredible humans they are. I could not be more grateful🙏🏼”

The “General Hospital” star also included a quote from Ann Landers: “It is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves, that will make them successful human beings.”

He highlighted the final photo featuring their matching tattoos, ending the caption with the same symbol they share inked on their bodies: “And that last photo 🕉️📿❤️”

Mathison continues to be open on social media about how proud he is of his children. The actor shared photos of him and his daughter taken before her senior prom, along with a touching message.

“Senior Prom🥹 Leila, I want you to know that you are always on my mind and in my heart. I’m so grateful for every moment I get to spend with you, and remember no matter where life takes you always know that you are loved beyond measure. You are such an incredible daughter and I’m so proud of the person you have become.

Love dad❤️” wrote Mathison in the caption of his Instagram post.