Cameron Mathison Melts Fans’ Hearts With Emotional Tribute to His ‘Amazing’ Daughter

Cameron Mathison is celebrating a special milestone in his family’s life.

The Great American Family star and Hallmark alum marked his daughter Leila’s 20th birthday with a touching message on social media, where the soap opera star reflected on watching her grow into a strong young woman while expressing how grateful he is for every moment they share together.

Mathison Gushes About How Proud His Daughter Makes Him

“Happy 20th birthday to my amazing daughter❤️ I can’t believe you’re not a teenager anymore…” Mathison wrote in the caption of his July 7 Instagram post. “I’ve watched you go through so much, and every time, you came out stronger and more you. I hope you know how proud that makes me.”

He continued, “Every minute with you is my favorite kind of time. I don’t take a second of it for granted, and I never will. Every time we travel together, every uncontrollable laughing fit, every work out, every heart to heart talk and snuggle session🥹 I love you more than you’ll ever fully know until you have a kid of your own someday.”

“Happy birthday Lulu. I’m so lucky to be your dad❤️” Mathison concluded.

In response to his post, Leila replied in the comments, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

His estranged wife Vanessa was also in disbelief at how old their daughter is, writing, “Our baby girl is 20❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”

Fellow Great American Family star and Hallmark alum Danica McKellar commented, “These are the sweetest pics!! Happy birthday to her!😍😍😍”

Fans also filled the comments with birthday wishes for Leila while praising Mathison’s heartfelt words and the close bond he shares with his daughter:

“happy birthday beautiful young lady. Have fun and stay safe. Enjoy it while you are still young. Life is too short. And getting old sucks. Haha. You have an amazing Dad enjoy him all you can too.”

“What an incredible relationship you have with your daughter. It’s so inspiring brother. Happy 20th birthday to Leila. ❤️”

“So beautiful! 20 years in a blink of an eye! Happy Birthday! 🎂🎉🎈”

“Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter! I love the close relationship that you two share!!! So amazing ❤️”

Mathison Often Shares the Love He Has for His Children With Fans

Mathison shares two children with his former wife: Lucas Arthur Mathison, who was born in April 2003, and Leila Emmanuelle Mathison, who was born in July 2006.

“Paris had her for the year. I’ve got her for the summer. I win. 🌸” Mathison wrote in the caption of his May 18 Instagram post, expressing just how happy he was to have his daughter home from college.

He also recently shared a birthday tribute for his son:

“Watching you grow hasn’t just meant watching you succeed — it’s meant watching you become,” Mathison wrote in the caption of his April 20 Instagram post. “Every obstacle you faced, every challenge you pushed through, every bet you placed on yourself paid off. Studying at Central Saint Martins in London, chasing the dream you never let go of… I couldn’t be more proud. But even more than what you’ve built on the outside, it’s who you are on the inside that leaves me in awe.”

“Happy Birthday to my son — the one who proves every single day that character and resilience are everything. I love you more than words. 🖤”

Prior to his children both leaving for college in Europe, Mathison shared a photo of the matching tattoos they have:

Back in 2024, Mathison shared several photos of the trio spending time together before his kids went off to college, including moments of them soaking up the sun at the beach and sharing a meal. He paired the post with a heartfelt message reflecting on watching them grow into the people they are today. One of the photos showed the three proudly displaying their matching tattoos.

“My last few days with my kids before they’re off to Europe for college (Paris and London), and we hit some our favorite places🥹” Mathison wrote in the caption of his August 17, 2024 Instagram post. “So many beautiful memories watching these two grow up into the incredible humans they are. I could not be more grateful🙏🏼”

The “General Hospital” star also included a quote from Ann Landers: “It is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves, that will make them successful human beings.”

He highlighted the final photo featuring their matching tattoos, ending the caption with the same symbol they share inked on their bodies: “And that last photo 🕉️📿❤️”