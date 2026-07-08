HGTV’s Drew Scott Shares Rare Photos From His Pre-‘Property Brothers’ Days

Drew Scott is sharing his professional headshots from the past, with some representing life before his fame as one half of the “Property Brothers.” See the HGTV star over the years, beginning with a photo from his early acting gigs.

Drew Scott Shares Headshot Photos Through the Years

On July 6, Scott took to Instagram to share a series of old headshot pics.

“Who knew headshots could tell a life story,” he wrote in the caption. “The first one booked me my very first commercial in high school.”

He continued, “The last one was an editorial shoot last year. A few more wrinkles and a lot more hair on the face.”

“Memories and reminders I need to up my skincare routine. Lol,” Scott added.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages about his different looks over the years, with one person writing, “Drew, bring the second look back 😂.”

Some fans shared comments about how he’s aging “like a fine wine,” with one noting, “Handsome at every age” and others writing, “Great at every age and stage” and “You get better with age.”

“I thought it was Jonathan at first,” one fan noted. “I don’t think y’all look identical but the first 3 pics, boy y’all do.”

Another fan shared, “Agree #3 is just like Jonathan.”

“I like photo #2 the best! Def look like JD in that shot,” another fan wrote.

“What a nice face, so much kindness and intelligence and beautiful eyes,” another commenter shared.

One fan commented, “In the green t-shirt … vava vroooom. The one in the grey t-shirt against the wall, you look so much more like Jonathan.”

Drew Scott Shared His Acting Ambitions & Path to ‘Property Brothers’ Fame

On April 15, 2025, Scott took to Instagram to give the timeline of his journey to HGTV fame. “What a wild ride it’s been with @jonathanscott! #PropertyBrothers,” he wrote in the caption.

Scott included early childhood photos of them growing up on a cattle ranch. “I still have fond memories of ranch life but definitely don’t miss the chores that come with it!” he noted.

He also shared a picture of their first business when he and Jonathan were 7 years old. “We caught the entrepreneurial bug early,” he explained of their idea to sell “decorative fabric-covered wire hangers.”

They first dipped a toe into real estate during college “as a flexible side hustle to fund our creative passions.” Scott noted, “We bought our first house at 18 and flipped it for a $50K profit.”

The HGTV star also touched on how he originally had wanted to get into entertainment. “My original career goal was pursuing acting and directing,” he shared. “Ironically, I kept getting host auditions as a real estate expert and zero acting auditions. A sign from the universe?”

They developed their “Property Brothers” idea and, after a fair amount of rejection, eventually found a home on HGTV. The duo went on to star in a number of spinoff shows on the network.