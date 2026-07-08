Every HGTV Show That Fans Are Begging the Network to Bring Back

It has been one year since HGTV said goodbye to a number of fan-favorite shows. In the 12 months since, viewers have not stopped begging the network to rethink their decision.

From shows like “Married to Real Estate,” “Bargain Block” and “Christina on the Coast,” here are every show that fans want to make a comeback.

‘Married to Real Estate’

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Fans were forced to say goodbye to Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike Jackson when “Married to Real Estate” was canceled. The series was ultimately cut due to financial issues and the couple was shocked to learn of the network’s decision.

“I think what we’re most proud of is just the possibility of what that showed people, in terms of what you can create, what you can do when you don’t wait,” Sherrod told People. “There were some obstacles that we faced as a family and as television hosts in that, historically, there had not been a show with an African American family on HGTV that had gone more than one season.”

Fans have continuously voiced their frustration with losing such a beloved show, with one sharing their feelings via Reddit.

“Every couple weeks, I get mad nothing compares to the quality this show had. Why on earth was it cancelled? And why isn’t there anything good as an alternative?” the post, which garnered dozens of responses from like-minded viewers, read.

‘Bargain Block’

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Hundreds of fans of Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have voiced their disappointment in the show’s ending since HGTV pulled the plug.

“Bargain Block always felt like such a genuine and fun show to watch. I personally loved seeing Keith and Evan renovate houses in Detroit. Out of every show on HGTV this one had the most personality,” one fan wrote.

Bynum broke his silence via Instagram following the show’s cancellation.

“The last six months have been a pretty wild journey,” he explained. “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future.”

‘Izzy Does It’

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“Izzy Does It” — starring Izzy Battres, the former master contractor on Tarek El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Haack’s “Flip or Flop” — premiered as a mini-series in 2025.

Fans were quickly enthralled by the series, which only ran for one, eight-episode season.

“I cannot believe it has been canceled,” one fan shared via Reddit. “Seriously, what a refreshing show. It feels so real, with a very charming family, and it avoids most of the fakeness in other shows. He really listens to the owners. And the remodel in the second episode, stunning!”

Battres shared the news that his show was not picked up for a second season in June 2025.

“It’s not the news we wanted to give, but here it is: there will be no Season 2. Still, we’re so grateful for every single person who tuned in, supported us, and made the first season unforgettable,” he revealed in an Instagram comment.

That has not stopped fans from begging for new episodes.

‘Farmhouse Fixer’

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New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight’s renovation series, “Farmhouse Fixer,” was among the handful of shows canceled in 2025.

Fans were understandably shocked by the news.

“While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he shared via Instagram in June 2025. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

While fans can continue to catch Knight on shows like “Crashers” and “Rock the Block,” that has not stopped viewers from wishing for another “Farmhouse Fixer” season.