Katie Couric, 69, Opens Up About Terrifying Amnesia Diagnosis After Losing Hours of Memory

Katie Couric lived through a day she will never be able to describe, because her brain simply didn’t record it.

The legendary broadcast journalist, 69, shared the unsettling experience in a Substack post published Monday, July 6, revealing that a sudden memory lapse in Aspen, Colorado, initially had doctors racing to rule out a stroke.

“It was Saturday, June 27, 2026. But when I was asked the month, the year, and who was president, I got them wrong,” the former “Today” co-host wrote. “I wasn’t sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president. Let me explain.”

What Katie Couric Remembers About That Saturday in Aspen

Getty Katie Couric Exclusive Photoshoot For The EPIX Original Documentary ‘Under The Gun’

The day began normally enough. Couric and her husband, John Molner, kicked things off at the Aspen Ideas Festival before heading to the Aspen Institute, where she was scheduled to appear on two panels. In the newsletter, Couric called grabbing lunch at a hot dog stand “the last thing I remember.”

She went on to deliver both talks. To this day, she has no recollection of either one. Because Couric can’t tell that part of the story, Molner, 63, stepped in to write it for her.

He explained that one of her interns tracked him down after the panels with worrying news: Couric was dizzy and “out of it.”

The couple headed to Aspen Valley Hospital, where the “60 Minutes” alum stumbled over basic questions, including the current month, the year and even the names of her grandchildren.

“The doctor turned to the nurses and said, ‘Initiate stroke protocol,'” Molner recalled.

Doctors Feared a Stroke Before Finding the Real Answer

Fortunately, an MRI showed Couric had not suffered a stroke. Still, her brain “fog” deepened before it lifted.

“She reintroduced herself to the nurses every time they came into the room,” Molner wrote.

Getty Katie Couric attends National Geographic’s screening of “America Inside Out with Katie Couric”

Couric spent the evening in the hospital, and by around 9 p.m., her memory and cognition began to return to normal. Doctors ultimately determined she had experienced transient global amnesia, a rare and temporary condition in which the brain’s memory center briefly stops recording, typically without lasting damage.

Why the ‘Today’ Alum Feels Relieved Now

Once the fog cleared, Couric picked the story back up herself and ended on a note of gratitude.

“While this was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious,” she wrote. “So ultimately, I’m relieved — even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me.”

Doctors consider the outlook for the condition excellent. Most patients recover fully, and the only lasting trace is the gap itself, since the lost hours never return. For a journalist who built a five-decade career on remembering every detail, Couric now has one afternoon that belongs entirely to everyone else’s memory but her own.