Wells Adams Playfully Reveals His Biggest Fight With Sarah Hyland After 7 Years

Seven years after getting engaged, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are proving that even their biggest relationship disagreement is pretty adorable.

The couple celebrated the anniversary of Adams’ 2019 proposal on July 7, with the “Bachelor in Paradise” alum sharing a pair of throwback photos from the special moment in Fiji. Alongside the beachside snapshots, Adams reflected on the milestone with a heartfelt message.

“I asked this woman to marry me 7 years ago today. Best decision I’ve ever made. Still can’t believe she said yes,” he wrote on Instagram before adding, “Love you most @sarahhyland.”

But it was his response in the comments that caught fans’ attention.

After one follower asked about the couple’s “biggest fight so far,” Adams revealed that their most heated disagreement had nothing to do with marriage or everyday life.

“She roots for the Euros in the Ryder Cup,” he joked. “But I get it. Who doesn’t love Rory, Shane and Tommy,” referring to golfers Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

Adams proposed to the “Modern Family” star during a vacation on Fiji’s Honeymoon Island in July 2019. The anniversary post included photos of Hyland admiring her engagement ring on the beach before the couple posed together making funny faces.

Their Love Story Started With a DM

Before they were husband and wife, Hyland and Adams first connected after she publicly admitted she had a crush on him while watching season 12 of “The Bachelorette.”

According to Us Weekly, Adams eventually slid into Hyland’s DMs, and the pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 after spending Halloween together dressed as characters from “Stranger Things.” Shortly afterward, Hyland shared a photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, “He puts up with me.”

The couple moved in together in 2018, with Hyland later calling Adams “The One” and saying, “It’s been perfect.”

Adams proposed the following summer during a romantic beachfront getaway in Fiji. Hyland announced the engagement by quoting the film “It Takes Two,” writing she was experiencing “that can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, World Series kind of stuff.”

After postponing their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic due to Hyland being immunocompromised following her kidney transplant, the couple tied the knot in August 2022 during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the wedding, while several of Hyland’s “Modern Family” co-stars, including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould, attended.

The Couple Continues to Keep the Romance Alive

Nearly four years into marriage, Hyland and Adams continue to gush about one another both publicly and privately.

Speaking with E! News in September 2025, Hyland said the couple was “still solidly in our honeymoon phase.”

“Every day is a highlight,” she said, adding that the best part of marriage is “supporting each other.”

The actress also joked about the couple’s beloved dog, Boo, saying, “I feel like I gave birth to her,” while discussing how much they enjoy being pet parents.

Last August, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with matching Instagram tributes. Hyland playfully teased that Adams was “stuck” with her “for life,” adding, “Like… you have to pay lawyers to leave me 😈.”

Adams happily embraced the joke, replying, “Excited to be stuck with you forever.”

He also shared a montage of memories from throughout their relationship, captioning it, “Happy 3rd anniversary my darling. It is you I’ve loved all these years.”

With another wedding anniversary coming up next month, the couple appears to be as happy as ever. And if their biggest fight is over who to root for at the Ryder Cup, they’re doing just fine.